    China simulates Taiwan attack, conducts close-in missions

    First Published Aug 6, 2022, 6:56 PM IST

    A belligerent China has reportedly admitted to crossing the median line, with local media reports suggesting that the People's Liberation Army got close enough to visually confirm Taiwan's coastline and mountain ranges.

    China has carried out simulations of an attack on Taiwan with 'multiple batches' of aircraft and warships were spotted crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait. 

    Also Read: China's army is 'preparing for war!'

    Taiwan's defence ministry was quoted as saying the Chinese manoeuvres were indicative of a simulation of an attack on Taiwan's main island. On Friday night, Taiwan's defence ministry said that its forces had to fire flares to warn off drones flying over the Kinmen islands. According to reports, as many as 49 PLA aircraft flew on the eastern part of the median line of the Taiwan Strait on August 5.

    Beijing's mouthpiece Global Times cited a pilot at a brigade attached to the PLA Eastern Theater Command Air Force who claimed that he and his colleagues had been ordered to conduct a close-in mission and identify the coastline and Central Mountain Range on the island.

    Meanwhile, Beijing's largest-ever military drills around Taiwan continue on Saturday. According to experts, the exercises are aimed at practising the island's blockade and its ultimate invasion. The drills are expected to continue till Sunday noon.

    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has stated that the Chinese drill undermines the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and creates regional tensions. Stating that China's deliberate heightened military threat is irresponsible to Taiwan and the international community, President Tsai called upon the international community to support democratic Taiwan and halt the "irrational" military exercises.

    China warns the US again over Taiwan

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned the United States against stirring up a bigger crisis over Taiwan. Wang was quoted in the official media as saying that the usual tactic of the United States is to first create problems, and then use them to achieve their goal. and defending the unprecedented military drills by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in the Taiwan Strait, which included firing missiles over the island. This, he said, would not work with China.
         
    China has also announced sanctions on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in retaliation for her high-stakes visit to Taiwan and cancelled bilateral talks with Washington on climate change, defence and a range of other issues.

    Also Read: China escalates tensions in Taiwan Strait, 5 missiles land in Japan's waters

