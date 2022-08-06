China simulates Taiwan attack, conducts close-in missions

A belligerent China has reportedly admitted to crossing the median line, with local media reports suggesting that the People's Liberation Army got close enough to visually confirm Taiwan's coastline and mountain ranges.

China has carried out simulations of an attack on Taiwan with 'multiple batches' of aircraft and warships were spotted crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait. Also Read: China's army is 'preparing for war!' Taiwan's defence ministry was quoted as saying the Chinese manoeuvres were indicative of a simulation of an attack on Taiwan's main island. On Friday night, Taiwan's defence ministry said that its forces had to fire flares to warn off drones flying over the Kinmen islands. According to reports, as many as 49 PLA aircraft flew on the eastern part of the median line of the Taiwan Strait on August 5.

A belligerent China has reportedly admitted to crossing the median line, with local media reports suggesting that the People's Liberation Army got close enough to visually confirm Taiwan's coastline and mountain ranges. Beijing's mouthpiece Global Times cited a pilot at a brigade attached to the PLA Eastern Theater Command Air Force who claimed that he and his colleagues had been ordered to conduct a close-in mission and identify the coastline and Central Mountain Range on the island.

Meanwhile, Beijing's largest-ever military drills around Taiwan continue on Saturday. According to experts, the exercises are aimed at practising the island's blockade and its ultimate invasion. The drills are expected to continue till Sunday noon. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has stated that the Chinese drill undermines the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and creates regional tensions. Stating that China's deliberate heightened military threat is irresponsible to Taiwan and the international community, President Tsai called upon the international community to support democratic Taiwan and halt the "irrational" military exercises.