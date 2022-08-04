Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    China escalates tensions in Taiwan Strait, 5 missiles land in Japan's waters

    First Published Aug 4, 2022, 7:51 PM IST

    China fires short-range ballistic missiles from several locations to send a warning to Taiwan and countries that support it. The Chinese PLA's actions have enraged Japan and sent the temperatures soaring in the region.

    China took tensions in Taiwan Strait to a whole new level when its Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army conducted long-range live ammunition fire on specific areas in the eastern Taiwan Strait. 

    On Thursday, the Eastern Theater Command conducted long-range live fire training in the Taiwan Strait. In a statement, the PLA said that expected results were achieved in the precision strikes on specific areas in the eastern part of the Taiwan Strait.

    According to experts, the Chinese PLA fired DF-15 short-range ballistic missiles from several locations. A video released by the Chinese PLA showed around 16 missiles landing in clusters. The clusters where the missiles struck were in Taiwan's northeast, east, and southeast.

    Five of the ballistic missiles reportedly landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone. Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the missile flew over Taiwan to land in the international waters.

    Experts believe that the intention behind the PLA live missile tests was to test the precision strike capability.

    The air and naval wings of the Eastern Theater Command have dispatched hundreds of fighters, bombers and other multi-type fighters to the airspace in the north, southwest and southeast of Taiwan Island to carry out day and night joint reconnaissance, air assault, support and cover and other tasks. 

    More than 10 destroyers and frigates have successively deployed in the waters around Taiwan Island. These ships are carrying out joint closure and control operations, sea sweeping alerts on fire test areas, and conducting reconnaissance.

    Ren Yang, Brigade Commander of a Missile Brigade of the Rocket Army, said: "All officers and soldiers of our brigade are fully prepared to deal with various complex and difficult situations, and constantly temper the core capabilities of 'combat at any time, launch on time, and damage effectively'."

    Taiwan slammed China's irrational behaviour and said that its forces were on high alert. In a statement, the Taiwan defence ministry said that its armed forces will jointly safeguard the country's territorial integrity and national security.

    China views Taiwan as its territory, and has long vowed to reunify -- by force if necessary -- the island with the Chinese mainland. The latest PLA drills come amid vocal criticism by Beijing over the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

    In the coming days, the PLA is expected to carry out more long-range artillery strikes and ballistic missile launches in areas around Taiwan.

