Afghanistan to China: THESE countries around the World have banned Social Media
The social media ban in Nepal caused significant disruption. Even after the Gen Z protests led to the ban being lifted, the government's stability was threatened. Let's take a look at other countries with social media restrictions
Strict controls in China
Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X are completely banned in China. The government promotes the use of its own apps like WeChat and Douyin. Violations result in fines and imprisonment. Not just Nepal, THESE countries around the world have certain controls over Social media.
North Korea – Internet Locked Down
Under Kim Jong Un's rule, ordinary citizens in North Korea have no access to the internet or social media. Only some government officials have limited internet access. Social media use is completely prohibited, with violations potentially leading to the death penalty.
Iran – Censorship Tightened
Apps like Facebook, YouTube, and X are banned in Iran in the name of national security. Strict actions are taken against anti-government posts, including imprisonment and even the death penalty.
Afghanistan – Taliban Control
Under Taliban rule, social media freedom is virtually nonexistent in Afghanistan. Sharing pictures of animals or people on social media is punishable. Violating Taliban rules leads to harsh consequences.
Saudi Arabia – Strict Surveillance
While social media use is permitted in Saudi Arabia, the government closely monitors all activity. Anti-government comments or posts that offend religious sentiments can lead to imprisonment or even the death penalty. A 2022 death sentence for an anti-government tweet sparked international controversy.