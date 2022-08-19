Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Photography Day 2022: From ring lights to tripods; 5 products available on Amazon sale

    First Published Aug 19, 2022, 1:01 PM IST

    During the World Photography Week 2022, which runs through August 25th, 2022 and showcases the finest lenses for content production methods, Amazon will also host four live sessions on Instagram. Here are a few items that fans of photography may choose from, along with some amazing bargains and offers from merchants.

    On the occasion of ‘World Photography Day’, Amazon.in is offering a variety of discounts and bargains on recently released items such as cameras, gimbals, ring lights, tripods, and much more. On well-known brands like Canon, GoPro, Sony, Digitek, and many more, customers may get discounts of up to 65%.

    Here are top 5 deals you shouldn't miss!

    Canon M50 Mark II

    This stylish Canon M50 Mark II makes vlogging simple. It includes in-camera YouTube live streaming for in-the-moment video interaction. It gives you wireless communication with smartphones and cloud storage, enabling you to record vertical movies in 4K for social media, and supports. This is available for INR 57,890.

     GoPro HERO9 Black

    It boasts a stunning new front display that allows for simple framing and intuitive camera handling, as well as a new, bigger back touch screen with touch zoom. Wide FOV, Video 5K30 + 4K60, and a large 1720mAh battery are all included. It produces 20MP clear photographs that are clear and sharp. It's really simple to get the shot since SuperPhoto on the HERO9 Black can choose the optimal picture processing automatically for you. Get this awesome GoPro camera for Rs 36,989.

    Also Read | World Photography Day 2022: 5 amazing camera smartphones under Rs 50,000

    LED Ring Light

    Having three temperature settings and a dimmable lighting function, this professional 30.5 cm LED Ring Light with Tripod stand for mobile phones and camera is the ideal option for YouTube videos, photo shoots, video shoots, live streaming, and beauty demonstrations. The innovative energy-saving LED beads and constant current driving are used to create the LED ring light. For Rs 1,699, purchase this all-in-one camera accessory.

    Also Read | World Photography Day 2022: 5 tips that will help you click better photos

    Tripod

    The working height of this tripod is 5.57 feet, and it has a maximum load capacity of 4.5 kg. It is a lightweight aluminium tripod that can be carried anywhere. Fast transitions between shots are ensured thanks to its multifunctional head with Quick Release. It can be purchased for Rs 1,549.

    Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV 1

    Do you enjoy video blogging? Check out this one, then. The Digital Vlog Camera ZV 1 has a flip screen, an integrated microphone, and a Bluetooth shooting grip in addition to its small size. This is available for Rs 69,990.

