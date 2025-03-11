WhatsApp rolls out 'Lists' feature! What is it and how to use it?

WhatsApp is constantly introducing new features to enhance the user experience. Currently, WhatsApp has introduced a 'List Creation Feature'. With this, users can better organize their chats. With the help of this new feature, users can filter chats according to various groups such as family, friends, work, and neighbors. This makes it easy to find important conversations, and users can organize chats according to their needs.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

WhatsApp is constantly introducing new features to enhance the user experience. Currently, WhatsApp has introduced a 'List Creation Feature'. With this, users can better organize their chats. With the help of this new feature, users can filter chats according to various groups such as family, friends, work, and neighbors. This makes it easy to find important conversations, and users can organize chats according to their needs.

What is WhatsApp's 'List Creation' feature? With the help of this new WhatsApp feature, users can now organize their chats by category.

article_image2

How to use the 'List' feature? It is very easy to use this new feature. Go to your Chats tab and tap the + icon at the top.

Also Read | Xiaomi 15 series with Leica cameras launched in India | Check features, price and other details


article_image3

WhatsApp logo

What are benefits of this new WhatsApp feature?

Better organization: Users can filter their chats by category.
Quick access: Important conversations can be found easily and quickly.
Customization: You can manage chats by creating lists according to your needs.

article_image4

This new WhatsApp feature is being rolled out to all users gradually. If you don't have this feature yet, make sure you have updated your WhatsApp to the latest version.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Pro LEAK: Bigger camera, A19 Pro chip and premium design incoming!

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Jio dominates 5G at Maha Kumbh 2025: Fastest speeds and widest coverage, reports Ookla vkp

Jio dominates 5G at Maha Kumbh 2025: Fastest speeds and widest coverage, reports Ookla

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion price DROPS on Flipkart! Check out unbelievable deal gcw

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion price DROPS on Flipkart! Check out unbelievable deal

Apple iPhone 17 Pro LEAK: Bigger camera, A19 Pro chip and premium design incoming! gcw

iPhone 17 Pro LEAK: Bigger camera, A19 Pro chip and premium design incoming!

OnePlus ditching alert slider for an iPhone-like feature? Here's what we know gcw

OnePlus ditching alert slider for an iPhone-like feature? Here's what we know

What is DDoS, the cyberattack that hit Elon Musk's X? How does it work and other details gcw

What is DDoS, the cyberattack that hit Elon Musk's X? How does it work and other details

Recent Stories

Russia oil exports to China overtake India for first time since December 2023 AJR

Russia's oil exports to China overtake India for first time since December 2023

Dhoom 4: Kriti Sanon to Rashmika Mandanna; 4 actresses who can bring freshness to the franchise ATG

Dhoom 4: Kriti Sanon to Rashmika Mandanna; 4 actresses who can bring freshness to the franchise

Creative Ways to Reuse Old Holi Clothes Eco Friendly Ideas iwh

Reuse Holi Clothes: 7 Creative & Eco-Friendly Ideas

Thalapathy Vijay in trouble: Complaint filed against star for 'insulting' Muslims during his Iftar party; read details RBA

Thalapathy Vijay in trouble: Complaint filed against star for insulting Muslims during his Iftar party

Kedarnath replica in UP's Etawah: Uttarakhand Brahmin body opposes, calls it an affront to sanctity ddr

Kedarnath replica in UP's Etawah: Uttarakhand Brahmin body opposes, calls it an affront to sanctity

Recent Videos

Shilpa Shetty’s VIRAL Breathing Challenge! Tests Her Limits & Shares Benefits

Shilpa Shetty’s VIRAL Breathing Challenge! Tests Her Limits & Shares Benefits

Video Icon
K Suresh Criticizes NEP Policy: 'They want to saffronise entire education system' | Asianet Newsable

K Suresh Criticizes NEP Policy: 'They want to saffronise entire education system' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
World Pulse | Syrians Celebrate as SDF Unite with Interim Govt. What's in the Deal?

World Pulse | Syrians Celebrate as SDF Unite with Interim Govt. What's in the Deal?

Video Icon
Two Men Trapped Atop Utes Inundated by Floodwaters | Asianet Newsable

Two Men Trapped Atop Utes Inundated by Floodwaters | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
VIRAL! Air India Flight Turns Back After 10 Hours Due to Mysterious Toilet Blockage

VIRAL! Air India Flight Turns Back After 10 Hours Due to Mysterious Toilet Blockage

Video Icon