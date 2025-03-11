WhatsApp rolls out 'Lists' feature! What is it and how to use it?

Read Full Gallery

WhatsApp is constantly introducing new features to enhance the user experience. Currently, WhatsApp has introduced a 'List Creation Feature'. With this, users can better organize their chats. With the help of this new feature, users can filter chats according to various groups such as family, friends, work, and neighbors. This makes it easy to find important conversations, and users can organize chats according to their needs.

How to use the 'List' feature? It is very easy to use this new feature. Go to your Chats tab and tap the + icon at the top.

WhatsApp logo

What are benefits of this new WhatsApp feature? Better organization: Users can filter their chats by category.

Quick access: Important conversations can be found easily and quickly.

Customization: You can manage chats by creating lists according to your needs.

This new WhatsApp feature is being rolled out to all users gradually. If you don't have this feature yet, make sure you have updated your WhatsApp to the latest version.

