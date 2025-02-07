Airtel, Vi, BSNL users! You can now make free calls without recharge | Here's how

Learn how to make free calls without recharging on Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and BSNL using a simple trick. Stay connected even with an expired plan via WiFi calling. Save money and enjoy uninterrupted communication.

Published: Feb 7, 2025, 9:45 AM IST

Make Calls Without Recharging

Private companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea provide telecom services in India. Similarly, the government-owned BSNL also offers low-cost plans. Every month, recharging is required for calls and SMS. Now, let's see how to make calls without mobile recharge.

Whether you use Airtel, Vodafone, or BSNL, this feature will help you save money and stay connected without interruptions. Activate it today and enjoy free calls at home. Good news for Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and BSNL users. 

budget 2025
article_image2

Make Calls Without Recharge

If you're tired of repeatedly recharging your expensive plans, there's a way out. Here's a trick to keep your number working and get free active calls without any recharge. All you need is a broadband connection and WiFi calling. This feature will help you avoid unnecessary recharges while connected.

Most modern smartphones come with a WiFi calling feature, allowing users to make calls without a mobile network. This means even if your recharge plan expires, you can continue making calls as long as you have a WiFi connection at home.

article_image3

WiFi Calling

If you frequently run out of balance and rush to recharge, this feature gives you added flexibility. You can also stay connected with a small, affordable plan when using WiFi calling at home.

How to enable WiFi calling on your smartphone? Here are the steps to follow:

Step 1: Open your smartphone's settings.
Step 2: Go to Network & Internet settings.
Step 3: Select SIM card & mobile network.
Step 4: Choose the SIM card you use for calling.
Step 5: Then find the WiFi calling toggle below.
Step 6: Tap to enable WiFi calling.
 

article_image4

Recharge Plans

Once the above tricks are activated, the smartphone will automatically use WiFi for calls when the mobile network is weak or unavailable on your devices. Free calling is available on every smartphone for Vodafone, Airtel, and BSNL at any time.

