Pay via UPI using RuPay Credit Card on Google Pay—Here’s how

Link your RuPay credit card to Google Pay for seamless UPI transactions. Register, add your card details, verify with OTP, and create a UPI PIN to start paying via QR codes and UPI IDs.

Generally, Google Pay is only linked and used with debit cards. But if you have a RuPay Credit Card, you can also make UPI payments through your credit card.

RuPay Credit Cards are now available in many banks. Not only leading banks like SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB, Axis Bank, but also many regional and cooperative banks offer them.

If you want to use your RuPay credit card for UPI transactions, first register with Google Pay using your Gmail ID. Then follow the steps below to link the card.

Open the Google Pay app, click on the profile picture, go to the Payment Methods section, and select the Add RuPay Credit Card option. Select your bank and type in your card details (CVV, number, expiry date).

After typing in the required card details, fill in the OTP that comes to your registered mobile number in the appropriate place and submit it. Now, you can create a PIN for UPI transactions. Type it correctly twice and confirm.

With this, your RuPay debit credit card will be linked to Google Pay. Now, you can pay via UPI through QR codes, UPI IDs in the Google Pay app. You can also use it for online shopping.

