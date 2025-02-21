GADGET

Oppo Find N5: Why do we love 'world's thinnest smartphone'?

Image credits: Oppo

1. Display

Features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ external screen and an 8.12-inch 2K internal display. 

Image credits: Oppo

2. Processor

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Oppo claims its the thinnest book-style foldable smartphone when closed.

Image credits: Oppo

3. Camera

Equipped with a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP telephoto, and an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera. All three cameras get optical image stabilization (OIS) support.

Image credits: Oppo

4. Starting price

In China, the Oppo Find N5 comes in Dusk Purple colour with a leather back priced at 8,999  yuan (around Rs 1,07,045) for the base 12GB+256GB model.

Image credits: Oppo

