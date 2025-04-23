Oppo F29 Pro to iQOO Neo 10R: 5 best camera smartphones under Rs 30,000
Choosing the best camera smartphone under Rs 30,000 can be tough. This list highlights top contenders like the Poco X7 Pro, Realme P3 Ultra, Oppo F29 Pro, iQOO Neo 10R, and OnePlus Nord 4, focusing on their camera capabilities and other key features.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
With so many smartphones in the Rs 30,000 price range being released in April, choosing the best one for your needs might be challenging. We have put up a list of the best camera smartphones in this price range to help you make your choice.
Poco X7 Pro
Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protects the 6.73-inch flat AMOLED display of the Poco X7 Pro 5G. The MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, which was constructed using a 4nm TSMC technology, powers it. With its compatibility for 90W HyperCharge, the phone can be completely charged in around 47 minutes.
The 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor on the Poco X7 Pro 5G's camera front has a broad f/1.59 aperture and is supported by both OIS and EIS for stable images and movies. This is accompanied by a 20MP selfie camera on the front and an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 120° field of view. Additionally, movies at 60 frames per second and up to 4K quality may be recorded using the device.
Realme P3 Ultra
The Realme P3 Ultra 5G has a gorgeous 6.83-inch 1.5K quad-curved screen. The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra processor powers the device.
The P3 Ultra 5G's dual-camera setup, which includes an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 50MP Sony IMX896 main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), will appeal to photography lovers. With its 16MP front camera, you can take sharp selfies and make video calls. A 6,000mAh battery powers this smartphone, and the P3 Ultra 5G has a cutting-edge 80W AI bypass charging mechanism.
Oppo F29 Pro
The 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen of the Oppo F29 Pro 5G has a peak brightness of 1200 nits and a smooth refresh rate of 120 Hz. Its central CPU is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset, which was also used in the Reno 12 Pro.
The F29 Pro 5G has a 50MP OV50D40 primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 2MP depth sensor for photography. A 16MP Sony IMX480 camera on the front is used for video calls and selfies.
iQOO Neo 10R
A 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a sharp 1.5K resolution and an incredibly smooth refresh rate of up to 144Hz is included with the iQOO Neo 10R. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU from Qualcomm, which was made using TSMC's 4nm technology, powers the gadget.
The back camera combination consists of an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP Sony sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) for crisp, stable images. The phone has a 32MP selfie camera on the front. It can also record 4K video at 60 frames per second.
OnePlus Nord 4
The Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor, which powers the OnePlus Nord 4, has an octa-core configuration with three 1.9 GHz efficiency cores, four 2.6 GHz cores, and a high-performance 2.8 GHz core. The device's 8 GB of RAM guarantees responsiveness and seamless multitasking.
It features a 6.74-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which produces sharp images and fluid scrolling. A 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary shooter are the focal points of the Nord 4's dual-lens setup on the rear of the camera. The 16MP front-facing camera is reliable for taking sharp selfies.