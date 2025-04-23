Image Credit : Poco website

Poco X7 Pro

Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protects the 6.73-inch flat AMOLED display of the Poco X7 Pro 5G. The MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, which was constructed using a 4nm TSMC technology, powers it. With its compatibility for 90W HyperCharge, the phone can be completely charged in around 47 minutes.

The 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor on the Poco X7 Pro 5G's camera front has a broad f/1.59 aperture and is supported by both OIS and EIS for stable images and movies. This is accompanied by a 20MP selfie camera on the front and an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 120° field of view. Additionally, movies at 60 frames per second and up to 4K quality may be recorded using the device.