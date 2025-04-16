Lenovo introduces innovative laptops. The recently showcased rollable laptop expands its screen from 14 to 16.2 inches in minutes. With an Intel Core i7 chip, 32GB RAM, and up to 1TB SSD, this Windows 11 laptop is impressing users.

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 features a stretchable OLED display, expanding from 14" to 16.7". Its rolling hinge mechanism allows a flexible OLED panel to slide within the frame.