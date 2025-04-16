- Home
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 unveiled: Rollable OLED display, faster processor and more

Published : Apr 16 2025, 11:40 AM
Lenovo introduces the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6, a laptop with a rollable OLED display. Expanding from 14" to 16.7", it boasts an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
| Published : Apr 16 2025, 11:40 AM
1 Min read
Lenovo introduces innovative laptops. The recently showcased rollable laptop expands its screen from 14 to 16.2 inches in minutes. With an Intel Core i7 chip, 32GB RAM, and up to 1TB SSD, this Windows 11 laptop is impressing users.
The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 features a stretchable OLED display, expanding from 14" to 16.7". Its rolling hinge mechanism allows a flexible OLED panel to slide within the frame.
The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 runs on an Intel Core Ultra 7 series 2 processor and Windows 11 Pro. It features Intel Arc Xe2 graphics, up to 32GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, a 66-watt-hour battery, Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a 5MP webcam.
The highlight is the rollable OLED display. Initially appearing as a standard 14" laptop, it expands to 16.7" vertically with a button press or webcam gesture. Despite this, it's only 0.78" thick and weighs 3.73 pounds. The price is approximately ₹3 lakh.
