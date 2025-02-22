Jio's BEST recharge plans: Get 1.5GB data and UNLIMITED calls for just Rs 10/day!

Smartphones have become essential, making recharge plans a necessity. With fierce competition, telecom companies are vying for users with attractive offers. Jio leads the pack with various plans offering substantial data and unlimited calls. Let's explore some of the best Jio recharge plans available.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 22, 2025, 1:15 PM IST

In today's digital era, smartphones are more than just communication devices—they are essential for work, entertainment, and staying connected. With increasing data consumption, choosing the right recharge plan is crucial. Telecom providers are in a constant race to offer the best value, and Jio stands out with its affordable and feature-packed plans. Whether you need unlimited calls, high-speed data, or long-term validity, Jio has a plan for everyone. Let’s dive into the best Jio recharge plans available and find the one that suits your needs.

budget 2025
article_image2

Rs 319 Plan:

This plan offers a month-long uninterrupted service with 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 free SMS daily. Effectively costing Rs 10 per day, it also includes access to JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud.

Also Read | Reliance Jio Partners with Hotstar for FREE: 3 Months of Celebration for Jio Users (READ DETAILS)

article_image3

Rs 299 Plan:

This 28-day validity plan provides 1.5GB daily data (total 42GB), unlimited calls, 100 free daily SMS, and complimentary subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

article_image4

Rs 239 Plan:

With 22-day validity, this plan offers 1.5GB daily data (total 33GB), unlimited calls, and 100 free SMS daily. It also includes access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. Speed reduces to 64 Kbps after data exhaustion.

Also Read | JioHotstar plans in India: Check pricing, ad-free streaming and new features

article_image5

Rs 199 Plan:

This 18-day plan offers 1.5GB daily data (total 27GB), unlimited calls, 100 free SMS daily, and complimentary access to JioCloud and JioCinema.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Meta planning to expand Engineering Hub in Bengaluru amid recent layoffs: Report gcw

Meta planning to expand Engineering Hub in Bengaluru amid recent layoffs: Report

Elon Musk new X display picture DOGEfather look with red chainsaw goes viral gcw

Elon Musk’s new X display picture: 'DOGEfather' look with a red chainsaw goes viral!

Oppo Find N5 worlds thinnest phone launched check specifications colours and more gcw

Oppo Find N5, 'world's thinnest phone', launched | Check specifications, colours and more

Google Pixel 9a leaks new photos reveal all colours and new design check details gcw

Google Pixel 9a LEAKS! New photos reveal all colours and new design | Check details

GTA 6 fans dont miss these 5 games with stunning realistic graphics gcw

GTA 6 fans, don’t miss THESE 5 games with stunning realistic graphics

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on February 22 2025: Rate of 22k, 24k gold rises AGAIN! anr

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on Feb 22: Rate of 22k, 24k gold rises AGAIN!

Ramayana Yash joins Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai for Nitesh Tiwari's NEXT RBA

Ramayana: Yash joins Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai for Nitesh Tiwari's NEXT

Burj Khalifa to Atlantis: Top 10 Luxurious Buildings in Dubai RBA

Burj Khalifa to Atlantis: Top 10 Luxurious Buildings in Dubai

8 must-have makeup products for a flawless look

8 must-have makeup products for a flawless look

Kamal Haasan's 'don't play' warning against language imposition as Tamil Nadu-Centre NEP row escalates ddr

Kamal Haasan's 'don't play' warning against language imposition as Tamil Nadu-Centre NEP row escalates

Recent Videos

IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 | Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Reach Dubai Stadium

IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 | Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Reach Dubai Stadium

Video Icon
INDIA VS PAKISTAN Champions Trophy 2025 Showdown: How are Pitch Conditions? Who has Advantage?

INDIA VS PAKISTAN Champions Trophy 2025 Showdown: How are Pitch Conditions? Who has Advantage?

Video Icon
Who is Alexis Wilkins? FBI Director Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Steals Spotlight at Oath Ceremony

Who is Alexis Wilkins? FBI Director Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Steals Spotlight at Oath Ceremony

Video Icon
'Place Your Hand on Gita': US Attorney General Bondi as She Gets Kash Patel Sworn-In as FBI Head

'Place Your Hand on Gita': US Attorney General Bondi as She Gets Kash Patel Sworn-In as FBI Head

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Plastic Sheets in Idli Prep? 24 Eateries Busted for Hazardous Practice

Karnataka Pulse | Plastic Sheets in Idli Prep? 24 Eateries Busted for Hazardous Practice

Video Icon