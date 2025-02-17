JioHotstar plans in India: Check pricing, ad-free streaming and new features

JioHotstar offers three plan types: Mobile, Super, and Premium, each with 3-month and annual options. These plans vary in price, video quality, simultaneous streaming limits, and device compatibility.

JioHotstar plans in India: Check pricing, ad-free streaming and new features
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 6:03 PM IST

The big JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merger was confirmed earlier this month, giving us the new-look JioHotstar platform for the digital users. In essence, JioHotstar combines the episodes and material you have watched on several digital platforms under a single brand. One of the largest developments in the video streaming space is JioHotstar. Many users have been perplexed by their existing agreements with these applications, which we have clarified here. It's now time to examine the new JioHotstar plans that customers may choose from, according on their requirements, financial situation, and the devices they need for their account.

Users of JioHotstar can purchase plans in three different types for either three months or a full year. The visual quality of the material, the number of devices you can watch at once, and the platforms that are supported are all limited by the plans.

JioHotstar Plan for Mobile

Plans for the new JioHotstar start at Rs 149 for three months, which includes an ad-supported mobile-only plan. The plan may be used on a single device at a time and is available on mobile devices. Even the Rs 499 mobile plan, which offers the same perks for a year, is available to you.

JioHotStar Super Plan

JioHotstar will provide you with more returns if you are willing to invest more. For three months, the Super plan costs Rs 299, and for a full year, it costs Rs 899. You may use the web, mobile, or smart TV app to view content on two devices simultaneously for this amount of money. With this strategy, advertisements will appear throughout the material.

JioHotstar Premium Plan

The finest features and perks are available with the most recent JioHotstar plan, which costs Rs 299 for a month, Rs 499 for three months, or Rs 1,499 for a year. This package allows you to stream material on four devices simultaneously and enjoy ad-free entertainment (with the exception of live events and matches).

Those of you who now use JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar services in the nation will keep utilizing them till the end of their current subscription. This implies that your plan will not change if you have already paid for Hotstar and it is valid through April 2025. JioCinema users can keep enjoying the service for as long as it is accessible if they have paid for it.

