Indian government issues alert on dangers of public Wi-Fi use
The Indian government, through CERT-In, has issued a warning about the risks of using public Wi-Fi for sensitive transactions. These networks often lack adequate security, making users vulnerable to cyberattacks and data theft.
| Published : Apr 28 2025, 10:42 AM
2 Min read
While convenient, using public Wi-Fi can put your personal and financial information at risk. The government has issued a strong warning, urging people to avoid using these networks for sensitive activities like financial transactions.
Public Wi-Fi networks often lack proper security, making them prime targets for hackers and fraudsters. To raise awareness about digital safety, CERT-In has issued this reminder as part of its 'Jaagrookta Diwas' awareness campaign.
CERT-In warns against conducting sensitive transactions like banking or online shopping over public Wi-Fi. Cybercriminals can easily intercept unsecured connections on public Wi-Fi, stealing user data and potentially causing financial loss.
The government urges people to avoid making transactions or entering personal information over free Wi-Fi networks. As part of its online transaction awareness drive, CERT-In has shared some key safety practices, including avoiding clicking on links from unknown sources, using long and strong passwords for all online accounts, and regularly backing up important files.
These habits can help protect personal information. Even simple activities like checking emails or accessing social media accounts over public Wi-Fi can be risky. Using a VPN for added security and avoiding the auto-fill option in browsers is also recommended.
CERT-In is the national nodal agency responsible for cybersecurity in India. It operates under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Under the Information Technology Act, 2000, CERT-In takes action in cases related to cybersecurity. Its tasks include collecting, analyzing, and sharing information on cybercrime.
