GTA 6 vs GTA 5: Check out key differences, price, release date and more!

GTA 6 is expected to have significant improvements over GTA 5, including a higher price point, a dual-protagonist storyline featuring a female character, enhanced graphics, and a larger map. The anticipated release date is late 2025 for consoles and potentially 2027 for PC.

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is one of the most anticipated video games ever, with gaming fans eagerly awaiting its release. It is expected to have major improvements over GTA 5, its predecessor. Fans are still waiting for the definite release date, cost, protagonist information, and other facts, since Rockstar Games has stayed silent about them. As a result, we now examine its features and cost, as well as how GTA 6 compares to GTA 5 in terms of cost, gameplay, and significant modifications.

GTA 6 vs GTA 5: Price When GTA 5 was first released in 2013, it cost Rs 3,499 for Xbox and PlayStation users and Rs 2,499 for PC users. GTA 6, on the other hand, is anticipated to cost significantly more, reflecting the growing expenses of game production. According to reports, GTA 6's standard edition for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox X/S might cost Rs 5,999. According to some industry experts, the game could also come in a gold or premium version, which would cost Rs 7,299 in the market.

GTA 6 vs GTA 5: Release dates GTA 5 was made available to Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 players in 2013. It has been released on several platforms over the years, including as PC, Xbox One, and PS4. GTA 5 was just released on the PlayStation 5. GTA 6 will, however, adopt a different strategy; according to reports, Rockstar plans to release the game for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in late 2025. A 2027 release for PC gamers has also been hinted to by several industry insiders. GTA 6 vs GTA 5: Other changes Unlike previous GTA games, when we mostly had one main character to play the game, GTA V features three primary protagonists: Michael De Santa, Franklin Clinton, and Trevor Phillips. But Lucia, a female heroine, will also have a male companion in Grand Theft Auto 6. It is anticipated that this story, which is driven by a partnership, would provide new gaming dynamics with interwoven tales. GTA 6 will also have better visuals and physics, and it could have a much bigger map than GTA 5.

