GTA 6 LEAKS: Check out expected release date, system requirements and more

GTA 6 is set to be a groundbreaking installment with a female protagonist, enhanced gameplay features, and a vast map. Expected to launch in 2025 with a higher price tag than previous versions, PC players may need to wait until 2026. The game promises improved graphics, AI, and a revamped Wanted system.

One of the most anticipated video games ever is Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). Although Rockstar Games has been withholding information, rumors and leaks have uncovered some fascinating insights. GTA 6 is anticipated to be a significant improvement, with new gameplay features and a huge geography. Here is all we currently know about it, including its anticipated features, price, and release date.

GTA 6 expected price in India

Due to increased production expenses, GTA 6 is reportedly more costly than earlier GTA games. According to reports, special versions may cost up to Rs 7,299, while the basic model may cost about Rs 5,999. Additionally, there is conjecture that the worldwide price may reach $100, or around Rs 9,000. However, fans should prepare for a high price tag as Rockstar Games has not yet verified these figures.

GTA 6 expected PC specifications

GTA 6 is reportedly scheduled for release on September 17, 2025. It's interesting to note that GTA 5 was released on the same day in 2013 as this date. PC gamers may have to wait until 2026 to enjoy the game, which is anticipated to debut first on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. An AMD Ryzen 7 3700x or Intel Core i7 8700K CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti or AMD Radeon RX5700XT graphics card are anticipated to be necessary for PC users to run Grand Theft Auto 6. For the game to work successfully, gamers may also require Windows 10, DirectX 12, 8GB of RAM, and around 150GB of storage.

GTA 6 expected changes

Lucia, the first female protagonist in the series, is one of the most significant developments in Grand Theft Auto 6. She will play with a male partner in a duo-storyline, which will add a new aspect to the game. Better physics, better visuals, and more intelligent NPC AI are also anticipated in GTA 6, which will increase the realism of the gameplay. A redesign of the Wanted system is also anticipated, with stealth-based escape alternatives and more intelligent police AI.

