BSNL Holi offer: Get UNLIMITED calls, 2GB data per day with 14 months validity | Check details

BSNL is introducing new offers to attract its users and increase new customers. On the occasion of Holi, it is offering an amazing deal. It is giving a month's validity for free on the most used recharge plan. If you are a BSNL user, hurry up!

article_image1
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 10:20 AM IST

BSNL Holi Offer

Even though there are private telecom companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea in India, BSNL has been gaining craze recently. These telecom companies are attracting the most.

article_image2

BSNL Holi Offer

As the Holi festival is approaching in India, BSNL has announced a special offer. It is giving 30 days of extra validity with a recharge of Rs 2,399. The BSNL prepaid plan includes unlimited calls, free roaming in Delhi and Mumbai, 2GB of data per day, and 100 SMS.

article_image3

BSNL Recharge Plans

You get a total of 850 GB of data at 2GB data per day. Not only this, but BSNL is also offering a free subscription to BITV to all its users. Through this, you can watch more than 350 live channels and various popular OTT platforms for free. Such an offer in the Rs 2,399 price range is unimaginable in Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea.

article_image4

BSNL 4G

BSNL is improving its 4G network. It is going to set up 100,000 new 4G towers in the first half of this year.

