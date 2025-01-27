Airtel reduces prices on two recharge plans following TRAI directives

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently issued new guidelines to provide relief to mobile phone users in India. As a result, all mobile phone companies are being compelled to reduce recharge costs.

TRAI guidelines bring smiles to mobile phone users

TRAI recently issued specific guidelines to reduce mobile phone costs. Mobile phone companies are being forced to implement these guidelines.

Airtel reduces recharge costs after TRAI guidelines

Airtel, one of India's most popular mobile phone companies, has announced a reduction in the cost of several recharge plans.

Airtel reduces the cost of a popular recharge plan by ₹110

Airtel offers several recharge plans. The cost of one of these plans has been reduced by Rs 110. Airtel had a Rs 1,959 recharge plan. The cost of this plan has been reduced by Rs 110.

Airtel also reduces the cost of its medium-term recharge plan

The cost of Airtel's Rs 499 recharge plan has been reduced by Rs 30, benefiting customers. The reduction in the cost of Airtel's medium and long-term recharge plans benefits everyone.

Learn about the benefits of Airtel's ₹1,849 recharge plan

Airtel's Rs 1,959 recharge plan now costs Rs 1,849. This plan offers 365 days validity, unlimited voice calls, 3600 SMS, a 3-month Hello Tunes subscription, and Apollo 24/7 Circle membership.

Learn about the benefits of Airtel's ₹469 recharge plan

Airtel's Rs 499 recharge plan now costs Rs 469. This plan offers 84 days validity, unlimited calls, 900 SMS, and Apollo 24/7 Circle membership.

Other mobile phone companies are also reducing costs as per TRAI

TRAI has directed all mobile phone companies to reduce costs. If a mobile phone customer only needs voice calls and SMS and does not require data, they can recharge accordingly.

