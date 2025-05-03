Image Credit : Getty

Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne is set to leave the club after 10 long years at the end of the season, as his contract will expire in the summer. Bruyne took to his social media handles to inform about his decision to leave Etihad Stadium at the end of the ongoing season.

Kevin de Bruyne has been one of the most decorated and influential players in the history of Manchester City. Since joining the club from Chelsea in 2015, the Belgian international has secured 18 trophies, including six Premier League titles and a Champions League triumph, while winning multiple Player of the Season awards. After spending a trophy-laden decade with The Blues, de Bruyne took a tough decision to leave Manchester City. It was tougher for the Etihad Stadium as they decided to allow arguably their greatest-ever player to leave the club upon the expiration of his contract, which will conclude in June this year.

After scoring a winning goal in Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Wolves, Kevin de Bruyne made an honest admission that he still has a lot more to give to the club. Will the City reconsider their decision to allow de Bruyne to leave the club?