Will Manchester City reverse their decision on Kevin de Bruyne’s departure?
Kevin de Bruyne is leaving Manchester City after 10 years at the end of the season. Despite his recent strong performances and Guardiola's praise, the club's decision stands, leaving fans wondering about the Belgian international's future.
Kevin de Bruyne to exit Man City
Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne is set to leave the club after 10 long years at the end of the season, as his contract will expire in the summer. Bruyne took to his social media handles to inform about his decision to leave Etihad Stadium at the end of the ongoing season.
Kevin de Bruyne has been one of the most decorated and influential players in the history of Manchester City. Since joining the club from Chelsea in 2015, the Belgian international has secured 18 trophies, including six Premier League titles and a Champions League triumph, while winning multiple Player of the Season awards. After spending a trophy-laden decade with The Blues, de Bruyne took a tough decision to leave Manchester City. It was tougher for the Etihad Stadium as they decided to allow arguably their greatest-ever player to leave the club upon the expiration of his contract, which will conclude in June this year.
After scoring a winning goal in Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Wolves, Kevin de Bruyne made an honest admission that he still has a lot more to give to the club. Will the City reconsider their decision to allow de Bruyne to leave the club?
‘I can still play here’
After Manchester City’s win over Wolves, Kevin de Bruyne expressed his surprise to have not received a new contract, adding that he still can contribute to the club.
"I don't know about the future unfortunately. I have shown I can still play here, otherwise I won't do what I do these last four or five weeks.” the 34-year-old told Sky Sports.
"A lot of team-mates have spoken to me, they are also sad that I have to go. It goes like this in life, but the way I am performing is the way I should be.” he added.
Pep Guardiola lauds Kevin de Bruyne
When asked about Kevin de Bruyne’s honest admission, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola lavished praise on the midfield, stating that he doesn’t have to prove anything while lauding his performance against Crystal Palace and Wolves.
“He doesn’t have to prove anything, ANYTHING. I know his quality, his level, and everything. That’s all,” Guardiola said after the win over Wolves.
“I just say thank you. The contribution against Crystal Palace at 0-2 down, he lifted us, and today the goal again. What can I say? I’m happy he’s finishing in this way, he has one more game here at the Etihad, and yeah, I just say thank you.” he added.
Will Man City offer a new contract to de Bruyne?
Since Kevin de Bruyne has been in good form in the final matches for Manchester City, many supporters believe that the club must reverse their decision to allow the midfielder to leave the club and offer him a new contract. Guardiola admitted that it is impossible to replace a player like de Bruyne, but the club’s decision stands.
“Yeah I know, but I want the best for Kevin. So, it cannot be possible what we have done in these many, many years without him. He has been an incredible player, but the situation is what it is.” the 54-year-old said.
“It’s almost impossible to replace this type of player. It’s not just the performance, it’s what he means in the hearts of our fans for many, many years. The success we’ve had belongs to specific players and this is one of them, absolutely.” he added.
Kevin de Bruyne's final match
Kevin de Bruyne will look to put his best foot forward in the remaining matches of his career at Manchester City. The 33-year-old is set to play for the final match for the City against Fulham at Craven Cottage. His last appearance at the Etihad Stadium will be against Bournemouth, where the Manchester City fans will bid emotional adieu to one of their greatest players to have ever played the club, given his emotional connection with the club. Belgian International’s participation in the FIFA Club World Cup is uncertain as his contract is set to expire in the mid-tournament.
What’s next for Kevin de Bruyne?
The Belgian international is uncertain at the moment, but he will leave Manchester City on a free transfer. Kevin de Bruyne has already received lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia clubs and MLS Clubs. Saudi Arabia has been targeting top football players from across the world, including Kevin de Bruyne. with his vast experience and global stature, is seen as a marquee signing who could elevate the league’s profile. The MLS clubs, including Inter Miami CF, New York City FC, D.C. United and the Chicago Fire have been heavily targeting the Belgian star. As per the reports, de Bruyne has held talks about Chicago Fire.