Image Credit : ANI

Team India Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a massive u-turn by expressing his desire to continue to play for Mumbai rather than representing Goa for the upcoming Indian domestic cricket season. Amid the IPL 2025, Jaiswal sprung a surprise by decision to quit Mumbai state team and move to Goa for the 2025-26 domestic season, giving a big setback to Mumbai Cricket Association.

Jaiswal’s decision to leave Mumbai and play for Goa state team for the forthcoming season of the Indian domestic cricket took MCA by surprise as the young batter has been mainstay for the 42-time Ranji Trophy champions, amassing 863 runs, including four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 53.93 in 10 matches in first-class cricket. The 23-year-old has requested for a Non-Objection Certificate from Mumbai Cricket Association to allow him to play for Goa for the next domestic season.

On Friday, Just a month after taking a big decision in his cricket career, Yashasvi Jaiswal decided to continue to play for Mumbai and requested the MCA to withdraw his NOC.