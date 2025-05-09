- Home
- Sports
- Why did Yashasvi Jaiswal make a U-turn to continue playing for Mumbai in domestic cricket?
Why did Yashasvi Jaiswal make a U-turn to continue playing for Mumbai in domestic cricket?
Yashasvi Jaiswal, after initially deciding to move to Goa, has requested to return to the Mumbai team for the upcoming domestic season. In April, Jaiswal sought a NOC from Mumbai Cricket Association to allow him to play for Goa.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Jaiswal makes Mumbai return
Team India Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a massive u-turn by expressing his desire to continue to play for Mumbai rather than representing Goa for the upcoming Indian domestic cricket season. Amid the IPL 2025, Jaiswal sprung a surprise by decision to quit Mumbai state team and move to Goa for the 2025-26 domestic season, giving a big setback to Mumbai Cricket Association.
Jaiswal’s decision to leave Mumbai and play for Goa state team for the forthcoming season of the Indian domestic cricket took MCA by surprise as the young batter has been mainstay for the 42-time Ranji Trophy champions, amassing 863 runs, including four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 53.93 in 10 matches in first-class cricket. The 23-year-old has requested for a Non-Objection Certificate from Mumbai Cricket Association to allow him to play for Goa for the next domestic season.
On Friday, Just a month after taking a big decision in his cricket career, Yashasvi Jaiswal decided to continue to play for Mumbai and requested the MCA to withdraw his NOC.
Why did Jaiswal decide to leave Mumbai?
As per the letter written to Mumbai Cricket Association, Yashasvi Jaiswal had requested for NOC in the upcoming domestic season, while admitting his decision to leave Mumbai was difficult, given that he played all his cricket in the city. Further in the letter, the young batter revealed that the leadership opportunity provided by Goa was the reason behind his decision to leave Mumbai, adding that he wanted to take the former deep into the tournament.
“It was a very tough decision for me. Whatever I am today is because of Mumbai. The city has made me who I am, and all my life, I will be indebted to the MCA," Jaiswal wrote in his letter on April 3.
“Goa has thrown me a new opportunity and it has offered me a leadership role,” he added.
Reason behind Jaiswal’s U-turn
A month after seeking NOC from MCA, Yashasvi Jaiswal has urged the association to withdraw it. As per the report by the Indian Express, the 23-year-old stated that his family had plans to settle in Goa, which has been curtailed. Jaiswal added that he did not submit the NOC either to the BCCI or Goa Cricket Association.
“I the undersigned would request your goodself to consider my request in withdrawing my NOC given to me as I had some family plans in shifting to Goa which for now has been curtailed !” Jaiswal wrote in a letter to MCA.
“So I sincerely request MCA to allow me to play for Mumbai this season ! I have not submitted the NOC to the BCCI nor to the Goa Cricket Association,” he added.
Will MCA accept Jaiswal back to the fold?
Though Mumbai Cricket Association received Yashasvi Jaiswal’s application to withdraw his NOC and expressed his desire to play for Mumbai for the next domestic season, his case will be taken up in the next MCA annual meeting approximately after two weeks. The MCA secretary Abhay Hadap confirmed that the association received a letter from Jaiswal, but will not be taking any decision in haste as there is still a time for the next domestic season.
“He has written a letter to us, but we are in no hurry to take a decision on this because there is time for the next domestic season," MCA secretary told ESPNCricinfo.
Not included in Mumbai’s T20 League
Since Yashasvi Jaiswal has already decided to move on from Mumbai and play for Goa for the domestic cricket season, the MCA had already made plans without him and thus, he was not included in the squads for the Mumbai T20 League. The MCA has likely picked the players who are committed to play for Mumbai in the upcoming Indian domestic cricket season. Jaiswal was part of the SoBo SuperSonics team in the inaugural season of the league. It remains to be seen whether MCA will accept his request to play for Mumbai and make a wild card entry into the Mumbai T20 League.
Yashasvi Jaiswal in IPL 2025
Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently part of the ongoing IPL season, playing for Rajasthan Royals. He is currently the leading run-getter for the Royals, amassing 473 runs, including 5 fifties, at an average of 43.00 in 12 matches. Rajasthan Royals are already out of the playoffs race after registering their 8th defeat of the season by 100 runs against Mumbai Indians. However, the remaining matches of the IPL 2025 have been suspended for a week amid the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. Jaiswal will feature in the Royals’ remaining two matches of the season next week, if the season resumes