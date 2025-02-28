Where would Liverpool be without Mohamed Salah? The talisman behind their Premier League title charge

Mohamed Salah's goals, assists, and leadership make him Liverpool's most valuable player, driving their Premier League title charge.

Liverpool’s relentless charge towards Premier League glory this season has been spearheaded by one man more than any other: Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian forward’s influence has been immense, with his goals and assists proving decisive in Arne Slot’s side establishing themselves as runaway leaders in the title race. As the statistics suggest, Salah’s contribution is not just impressive—it is vital.

In Liverpool’s 20th victory of the campaign against Newcastle, Salah’s presence once again proved pivotal. While he may not have been the one to finish the move, his assist for Alexis Mac Allister’s goal was another reminder of how he controls Liverpool’s attacking flow. His 17th assist of the season, combined with 25 goals, means he has been directly involved in 42 of Liverpool’s 66 goals this term. More crucially, those goal contributions have earned Liverpool 33 points, a figure that underlines his value beyond mere statistics.

Salah is, in every sense, Liverpool’s Most Valuable Player. While football is a team sport, every great team has a talisman. In the Premier League, other forwards have been influential—Alexander Isak at Newcastle, Chris Wood at Nottingham Forest, and even Erling Haaland at Manchester City—but none have matched Salah’s impact. Only Matt Le Tissier, in the Premier League era, has accounted for a greater share of his team’s goals and assists in a single season.

Under Arne Slot, Liverpool’s system appears to maximize Salah’s strengths even more efficiently than under Jurgen Klopp. With a more structured approach and a measured pressing style, the Reds allow their key players just enough time and space to make the right decisions. Salah’s shot conversion rate of 24.8% this season is his best since his debut year at Anfield. This is a testament not only to his precision but also to a system that enhances his efficiency.

Salah is not the same player he was when he arrived from Roma in 2017. The electric dribbles and dazzling solo runs are still part of his repertoire, but at 32, he has adapted his game. He is now more selective, more intelligent in his movement, and his decision-making is sharper than ever. The presence of world-class talents around him—Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mac Allister, and a host of attacking threats—complements his game, but it is Salah who remains the irreplaceable linchpin.

His impact is further amplified by his durability. Despite being in his 30s, Salah has played more minutes (2,483) than any of the Premier League’s other top scorers this season. While Slot rotates his frontline regularly, Salah remains a constant. He is Liverpool’s attacking heartbeat, their primary goal-scorer, creator, and penalty taker, having converted seven spot-kicks already this season.

This raises the crucial question: Where would Liverpool be without Salah? Without his goals, assists, and sheer presence, the title race could look very different. His influence on this team transcends numbers—his leadership, experience, and ability to deliver in crucial moments make him indispensable.

As Liverpool continue their march towards another Premier League crown, Salah remains the driving force. He is not just a star player; he is the foundation upon which Liverpool’s success this season has been built. Without him, their dominance in the league would be far from certain. Liverpool’s fans, players, and manager alike will be hoping their talismanic forward remains at Anfield for as long as possible.

