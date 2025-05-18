Viktor Gyokeres vs Benjamin Sesko: Who Should Arsenal Really Sign?
Arsenal need a striker, and they’re looking at two names: Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko. Both have different profiles. Both bring something unique.
Goals
Gyokeres is putting ridiculous numbers. At Coventry, he posted 23 and 34 goal contributions in back-to-back seasons. At Sporting, he’s gone above and beyond, scoring 95 goals and 28 assists in just over 100 games. He finishes clean, runs hard, presses nonstop, and bullies defenders.
He’s the kind of striker Arsenal haven’t had since peak Alexis. Sesko? He’s talented. No doubt. He’s got the pace, the height, the two-footed shot. But he’s not as clinical. He’s still growing, still learning. He misses chances Gyokeres would bury.
Aerial
Aerially, though, Sesko is a monster. He’s 6’4 and wins over 2.5 aerial duels per 90. That’s huge. Arsenal don’t have anyone who offers that kind of threat. It could help against low blocks or when they need a plan B.
Gyokeres, surprisingly, isn’t as dominant in the air. Despite his size, he doesn’t win many headers and has zero headed goals this season. That’s a clear weakness.
Link-Up Play
In terms of link-up play, Sesko fits Arteta better. He drops deep, connects play, and keeps the ball moving. He grew up in the Red Bull system, so he’s tactically sharp. He can combine with Odegaard and play in tight spaces. Gyokeres is more of a runner.
He wants to turn and go. He’s strong in transition, but doesn’t really drop into midfield to stitch moves together. That’s something to think about when Arsenal are up against 10 behind the ball.
Possession
Off the ball, both work hard. Sesko presses high, closes angles, and works like a machine. Gyokeres also presses well, he’s aggressive and tactical. But statistically, Sesko does a bit more in terms of tracking back, blocking, and covering space. That’s because of his Red Bull background. They drill that into their strikers.
Hit the Ground Running
Now comes the key point, which is readiness. Gyokeres is 26. He’s in his prime. He’s played in England. Likewise, he knows the tempo. You sign him, he starts tomorrow. Sesko is 21. He’s raw. Loads of upside, yes, but also inconsistency. If Arsenal sign him, they’ll need to wait. And if the goals don’t come, the pressure will be brutal. Can Arsenal afford that next season when they’re trying to win the league?
Verdict
In the end, it’s about timing. Sesko might be better three years from now. But Arsenal need results this August. They don’t have the luxury to gamble. Gyokeres gives them what they’re missing, which is directness, aggression, and goals. If the price is close, it’s not even a debate. Arsenal should go all in on Viktor Gyokeres.