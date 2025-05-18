Image Credit : Getty

Gyokeres is putting ridiculous numbers. At Coventry, he posted 23 and 34 goal contributions in back-to-back seasons. At Sporting, he’s gone above and beyond, scoring 95 goals and 28 assists in just over 100 games. He finishes clean, runs hard, presses nonstop, and bullies defenders.

He’s the kind of striker Arsenal haven’t had since peak Alexis. Sesko? He’s talented. No doubt. He’s got the pace, the height, the two-footed shot. But he’s not as clinical. He’s still growing, still learning. He misses chances Gyokeres would bury.