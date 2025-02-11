Valentine's Day: 10 times Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh gave us ultimate couple goals (PHOTOS)

With Valentine's Day just three days away, take a look at 10 moments when Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and his Ritika Sajdeh gave us major couple goals.

As cricket fans celebrate Valentine’s Day, one couple that consistently warms hearts is Team India captain Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. Their love story is as beautiful as it is inspiring, with the duo sharing a bond that fans can’t stop admiring. From their adorable banter to their unwavering support for each other, Rohit and Ritika are the epitome of modern-day couple goals. Here are 10 moments when the "Hitman" and his better half gave us ultimate couple goals:



1. From Manager to Life Partner Before becoming a couple, Ritika Sajdeh was once Rohit Sharma’s sports manager, taking care of Indian batting stalwart’s professional commitments and scheduling. Little did they know that their professional relationship would eventually blossom into love. Their journey from colleagues to becoming life partners, it shows that the love can blossom between two individuals in the most unexpected ways.

2. The Emotional Proposal Rohit Sharma took a chance to propose to his future wife Ritika Sajdeh at the Borivali Sports Club in Mumbai, where he first started his cricket journey. The heartfelt gesture, steeped in personal significance, showed his romantic side and left fans swooning.



3. Wedding of the Year After seven years of dating, Rohit and Ritika tied the knot in December 2015 in a star-studded ceremony at the Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai. Their wedding was a perfect mix of grandeur and intimacy, with close friends, family, and cricket fraternity in attendance. Their chemistry during the celebrations was undeniable.



4. A Rock-Solid Support System Ritika Sajdeh has been her biggest support system for Rohit Sharma and stood by his side like a rock through the ups and downs of his international career. Her teary-eyed reaction after Rohit’s record-breaking 264 in an ODI against Sri Lanka remains one of the most iconic moments in their relationship.



5. Parenting Goals with Daughter Samaira The arrival of their daughter, Samaira, added a new dimension to their relationship. From cute family vacations to playful moments at home, the trio often wins hearts on social media with their endearing family dynamics.



6. Ritika, Rohit’s Biggest Cheerleader Ritika has been a constant presence at Rohit’s matches, cheering him on from the stands. Her candid reactions to his on-field heroics, like his incredible centuries and captaincy triumphs, highlight her unwavering support and pride.



7. Couple Adventures Around the World The duo frequently travels together, sharing glimpses of their adventures. Whether it's a cozy beach vacation or exploring new cities, Rohit and Ritika’s travel diaries are the definition of couple wanderlust goals.



8. Ritika’s Heartfelt Instagram Posts Ritika’s social media is filled with heartfelt tributes to Rohit. Whether it’s celebrating his milestones or sharing personal moments, her posts reflect her deep love and admiration for him.



9. Playful Chemistry



Their relationship isn’t just about grand gestures—it’s also about having fun together. From playful Instagram banter to Rohit’s candid mentions of Ritika in interviews, the couple shows us the importance of humor and camaraderie in a relationship.

10. Celebrating Each Other’s Successes Both Rohit and Ritika make it a point to celebrate each other’s achievements. Ritika is Rohit’s biggest fan, while Rohit often credits her for being his anchor and motivating force behind his success.

