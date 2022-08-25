Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UEFA 2021-22 Awards: Karim Benzema bags Men's Player of the Year; check full list of winners

    First Published Aug 25, 2022, 11:28 PM IST

    The UEFA Awards 2021-22 were handed out on Thursday evening. Karim Benzema was adjudged the Champions League Player of the Season. Check out the complete list of winners here.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On Thursday evening, the 2021-22 UEFA Awards were given out to the top performers from the last season. It was held alongside the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) draw. As for the draw, the highlight of it happened to be Real Madrid's French striker Karim Benzema, who was adjudged the Champions League Player of the Season. He had hammered 15 foals last season as his side lifted the tile for the record-extending 14th time. In total, he plundered 42 goals across competitions. Also, with France defending the title during the FIFA World Cup 2022 later this year, Benzema is a perfect candidate for the Ballon d'Or honour in October.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As for the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year, Carlo Ancelotti of Real Madrid rightfully bagged the title. Besides leading the side to its 14th UCL title, he also helped the side win the La Liga for the record-extending 35th time.

    ALSO READ: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2022-23, GROUP STAGE DRAW - BARCELONA DRAWN WITH BAYERN MUNICH; REAL MADRID TO FACE RB LEIPZIG

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    On the other hand, the UEFA Women's Player of the Year was grabbed by Spanish footballer Alexia Putellas. Although she had an ACL injury before the Women's Euro, she was on top form, pushing Barcelona to new heights. As Barca played the UCL final last season, she scored 18 goals with 15 assists in the La Liga last season, thus claiming the title.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Also, Sarina Wiegman won the UEFA Women's Coach of the Year award, leading England to its maiden European Championship. She took over the role last November and has turned the fortunes of the side upside-down. She has 18 wins and a couple of draws, while the English women's team is yet to lose under her.

    ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo should join Rangers, believe fans after sealing Champions League berth

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Other awards:
    UEFA Goal of the Year: Karim Benzema (vs Chelsea)
    Technical Observers Goal of the Year: Benzema (vs Chelsea)
    Fans Goal of the Year: Thiago (vs Porto)
    UEFA President's Award: Arrigo Sacchi

