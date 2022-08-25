Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Champions League 2022-23, Group Stage draw: Barcelona drawn with Bayern Munich; Real Madrid to face RB Leipzig

    Europe's top football clubs on Thursday discovered their Group Stage rivals for the Champions League 2022-23 as the race to Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, gets underway.

    İstanbul, First Published Aug 25, 2022, 10:37 PM IST

    Europe's top football clubs on Thursday discovered their Group Stage rivals for the Champions League 2022-23 as the race to Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, gets underway. 32 club's fate was sealed at the draw this year, and it will be a straight sprint with the six group games all squeezed into under two months because of the Qatar World Cup.

    Reigning champions Real Madrid, who lifted the trophy last season for the 14th time in their history, have been drawn in Group F alongside RB Leipzig, Shaktar Donetsk and Celtic. The Los Blancos' superstar Karim Benzema will remain the player to watch out for after the Frenchman's memorable hat-tricks against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea, as well as contributing essential goals against City both home and away last season. In the end, Benzema netted 15 times during the Champions League 2021-22 campaign - more than anybody else - as he won the competition for the fifth time. The 34-year-old has 325 goals now for Real Madrid and counting.

    Last year's runners-up Liverpool will be gearing up for another go at Europe's top prize after coming so close last season. The Reds have been drawn in Group A alongisde Ajax, Napoli and Rangers. Jurgen Klopp's side has gone big on the Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez to keep up with Manchester City and Erling Haaland, and their new recruit will be the Reds' player to watch out for this season.

    Manchester City's sensational striker Erling Haaland will face his former club Borussia Dortmund as the Premier League champions find themselves in Group G alongside the German giants. The other two teams to complete the group are Sevilla and FC Copenhagen.

    Group C is the most widely spoken about draw that features Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Plzen. Robert Lewandowski will face his former club after the Polish superstar endured a high-profile transfer to Camp Nou this summer.

    Chelsea has experienced a summer transition, and they will play in their first Champions League season without Roman Abramovich since 2003. The Blues have been drawn in Group E along with AC Milan, Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb.

    At Tottenham, where some wise summer transfer activity has put Antonio Conte and his club in a position to contend for long-overdue hardware, things are undoubtedly moving forward. The north London club has been drawn with Frankfurt, Sporting CP and Marseille.

    The star-studded Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which includes sensational players like Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar in their attack department, will hope to reach the summit of the European podium this season. Christophe Galtier's men have been drawn against Juventus, Benfica and M. Haifa.

    Here's a snapshot of the Champions League 2022-23, Group Stage draw results:

    Group A

    Ajax
    Liverpool
    Napoli
    Rangers

    Group B

    Porto
    Atletico Madrid
    Bayer Leverkusen
    Club Brugge

    Group C

    Bayern Munich
    Barcelona
    Inter Milan
    Viktoria Plzen

    Group D

    Eintracht Frankfurt
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Sporting Lisbon
    Marseille

    Group E

    AC Milan
    Chelsea
    FC Salzburg
    Dinamo Zagreb

    Group F

    Real Madrid
    RB Leipzig
    Shakhtar Donetsk
    Celtic FC

    Group G

    Manchester City
    Sevilla
    Borussia Dortmund
    FC Copenhagen

    Group H

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)
    Juventus
    Benfica
    Maccabi Haifa

    When will the fixtures be?

    1. September 6 and 7, 2022 
    2. September 13 and 14, 2022 
    3. October 4 and 5, 2022 
    4. October 11 and 12, 2022 
    5. October 25 and 26, 2022 
    6. November 1 and 2, 2022

    UEFA Awards 2021-22: Here's the list of winners

    UEFA Women's Coach of the Year: England boss Sarina Wiegman, after leading the Lionesses to Euro 2022 glory, bagged the award

    UEFA Men's Coach of the Year: Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti, who led the Los Blancos to their 35th La Liga title and 14th Champions League win

    UEFA Women's Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas - Barcelona, Spain

    UEFA Men's Player of the Year: Karim Benzema - Real Madrid, France

