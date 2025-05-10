Top 5 Xabi Alonso Moments with Bayer Leverkusen
As Xabi Alonso prepares to leave at the end of the season, here are his five most iconic moments with Die Werkself.
1. Winning the Bundesliga Title (2024-25)
Ending Bayern’s 11-year dominance
This is the crowning jewel of Alonso’s time in Germany. Leverkusen went unbeaten in the Bundesliga and sealed the title with games to spare, ending Bayern Munich’s long-standing dominance. It was the club’s first-ever Bundesliga title, a historic moment made even more special by the stylish, possession-based football Alonso instilled.
2. 51-Game Unbeaten Streak (2023–25)
A modern European record Under Alonso, Leverkusen went on a historic 51-game unbeaten run across all competitions, the longest streak in Europe’s top five leagues in modern history. This run included wins against Bayern Munich, draws against elite European sides, and ruthless consistency in the Bundesliga and Europa League.
3. Europa League Final Run (2023–24)
Taking Leverkusen to a European final Alonso guided Bayer Leverkusen to the 2023–24 UEFA Europa League Final, defeating the likes of AS Roma, West Ham, and Real Betis along the way. Although they narrowly lost the final to Sevilla, the run was Leverkusen’s return to European relevance.
4. Developing Stars Like Florian Wirtz & Jeremie Frimpong
Unlocking youth potential Alonso built a winning team and he helped develop some of Europe’s most exciting talents. Under his watch, Florian Wirtz turned into a world-class playmaker, while Jeremie Frimpong became a lethal wing-back with elite output.
His faith in young players and ability to adapt them to his tactical system made Leverkusen a team built for both now and the future. Even bench players saw massive development, from Odilon Kossounou to Alejandro Grimaldo.
5. 3-0 Win Over Bayern Munich (February 2024)
A tactical masterclass that shifted the title race Perhaps the defining league match of Alonso’s reign. Leverkusen dominated Bayern Munich 3-0 in February 2024 in a clash that was marketed as a title decider. Alonso’s tactics completely nullified Bayern’s midfield while unleashing the full attacking power of Wirtz, Frimpong, and Boniface.