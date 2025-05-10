Image Credit : Getty

Unlocking youth potential Alonso built a winning team and he helped develop some of Europe’s most exciting talents. Under his watch, Florian Wirtz turned into a world-class playmaker, while Jeremie Frimpong became a lethal wing-back with elite output.

His faith in young players and ability to adapt them to his tactical system made Leverkusen a team built for both now and the future. Even bench players saw massive development, from Odilon Kossounou to Alejandro Grimaldo.