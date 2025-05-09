Kevin de Bruyne, who is set to leave Manchester City at the end of the season, has attracted strong interest from City’s rivals Liverpool and Italian club Napoli.
Wolves forward Matheus Cunha prefers Manchester United move over Arsenal. The Brazil star has 15 goals this term and a £62.5m release clause attracting top clubs.
Newcastle are scouting RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko as a possible deputy for Isak. Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo is also on their radar for the summer signing.
Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United are chasing Jobe Bellingham, echoing Jude’s path from England to Germany before his Real Madrid move.
PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is drawing interest from Man City, Juventus & Inter after UCL heroics. PSG may extend his deal or replace him with Lille’s Lucas Chevalier.
Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers is open to leaving if the right opportunity arises, with Chelsea, Liverpool & Man City showing interest after his breakout season.
Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City have contacted Rodrygo’s representatives about a potential summer move from Real Madrid.
PSG could target Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga, with Luis Enrique keen on the 21-year-old, who faces an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Arsenal aim to extend William Saliba's deal beyond 2027 as Real Madrid eye a cut-price move in 2026 or a free transfer the following year.
Former Barca boss Xavi Hernandez says he’d “love” to coach in the Premier League and is also open to managing a national team in the future.
