- Tilak Varma Net Worth: From Middle-Class Roots to Rs 8 Crore IPL Salary, BCCI Contract and Lifestyle
Tilak Varma Net Worth: Coming from a middle-class family in Hyderabad, Tilak Varma is now earning big. The ₹8 crore retention deal with Mumbai Indians in the IPL has completely changed his financial situation.
From an electrician's son to a millionaire.. IPL changed Tilak Varma's league!
Tilak Varma is living proof of how modern Indian cricket can change a player's life. From a middle-class family, his net worth is set to be ₹8-₹10 crore by 2026 from IPL and deals.
The IPL retention that changed Tilak Varma's financial status
The 2025 IPL retention was a game-changer. Mumbai Indians retained him for ₹8 crore, a huge jump from his earlier ₹1.70 crore salary. This deal massively boosted his income.
BCCI contract and Tilak Varma's match fee details
Besides IPL, Tilak earns well from his BCCI Grade C contract, getting a ₹1 crore retainer fee plus match fees. His brand value grew after winning gold at the Asia Cup and Asian Games.
Tilak Varma's strong run with brand endorsements
Top companies are signing deals with Tilak Varma. He endorses brands like Boost, SS, and eBikeGo, earning ₹1-₹1.5 crore annually. More top brand deals are expected soon.
Tilak Varma's luxury cars and his own house
With his rising income, Tilak Varma upgraded his lifestyle. He owns a multi-story house in Hyderabad and drives luxury cars like a Mercedes S-Class and a BMW 7 Series.
More income for Tilak Varma in the future
At 23, Tilak Varma is an inspiration. If he secures a permanent spot in Team India and stays key for MI, his net worth could hit ₹15-₹20 crore by the next IPL, say analysts.
