  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Australian Open 2022: Will Novak Djokovic stay or be sent back? Detention saga continues ahead of hearing

    First Published Jan 9, 2022, 1:21 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    After spending four nights at the Park Hotel in Melbourne, an Australian immigration detention centre, all eyes will be on World No.1 Novak Djokovic when his court hearing in a deportation case resumes on Monday (January 10). 

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Will Novak Djokovic stay or be sent back? Detention saga continues ahead of hearing

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    After spending four nights at the Park Hotel in Melbourne, an Australian immigration detention centre, all eyes will be on World No.1 Novak Djokovic when his court hearing in a deportation case resumes on Monday (January 10).

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Will Novak Djokovic stay or be sent back? Detention saga continues ahead of hearing

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On Wednesday, Djokovic touched down in Melbourne for the Australian Open 2022, only to be informed that his medical exemption from being vaccinated against the novel coronavirus was insufficient - sparking a diplomatic row between Australia and Serbia.

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Will Novak Djokovic stay or be sent back? Detention saga continues ahead of hearing

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Australian Open defending champion's lawyers have filed court papers challenging the deportation from Australia. These papers reportedly reveal that Novak Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered. Reports add that the Serbian tennis star used this as grounds in applying for a medical exemption to Australia's strict COVID-19 vaccination rules.

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Will Novak Djokovic stay or be sent back? Detention saga continues ahead of hearing

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In Melbourne's Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia, Djokovic's case is scheduled for a virtual hearing at 10 am local time in Melbourne. 

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Will Novak Djokovic stay or be sent back? Detention saga continues ahead of hearing

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In an ideal world, Novak Djokovic would have been eating food cooked by his chef, trained on-court for the Australian Open 2022, worked out at a posh gym and mingled with his support group and friends along the way.

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Will Novak Djokovic stay or be sent back? Detention saga continues ahead of hearing

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Instead, the World No.1 tennis player has been confined to his $104-a-night room in 'Hotel Hell', where detainees have in the past complained of mouldy and maggot-ridden food.

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Will Novak Djokovic stay or be sent back? Detention saga continues ahead of hearing

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Park Hotel gained disgrace for operating as a holding facility for refugees imprisoned on Manus Island and Nauru, seeking medical care under the now-defunct Medevac laws. Djokovic's bother, Djordje, claimed that the Australian Open defending champion was in a 'dirty room without any belongings' and was being treated 'like a criminal.'

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Will Novak Djokovic stay or be sent back? Detention saga continues ahead of hearing

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Novak Djokovic's fellow residents in the detention hotel include refugees and asylum-seekers, who have been living at the Park Hotel for days and months to the extent that they sure feel forgotten.

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Will Novak Djokovic stay or be sent back? Detention saga continues ahead of hearing

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The World No.1 tennis star's mere presence at the immigration detention hotel, an unattractive building in Melbourne's downtown, has drawn the world's attention to those other residents and their ongoing struggles with Australia's immigration system.

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Will Novak Djokovic stay or be sent back? Detention saga continues ahead of hearing

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Human rights and refugee activists have capitalized on the media attention the Park Hotel has received as one of the world's most reputed athletes lodged there shares the space and its sub-standard amenities with vulnerable and dispossessed people. 

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Will Novak Djokovic stay or be sent back? Detention saga continues ahead of hearing

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, the World No.1 tennis star now appears to have become a flag-bearer for anti-vaccine groups, including those gathered outside his immigration hotel for support.

    Read more: Inside Novak Djokovic's $104-a-night 'hotel hell' amid deportation row

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Will Novak Djokovic stay or be sent back? Detention saga continues ahead of hearing

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, in Serbia on Saturday, Novak Djokovic's family held a rally supporting the tennis star, even as PM Ana Brnabic assured them of her government's support over his visa battle. Fans of Djokovic will be hoping that the Serb can enter the Australian Open 2022, which is set to begin on January 17.

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Will Novak Djokovic stay or be sent back? Detention saga continues ahead of hearing

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Novak Djokovic is a nine-time Australian Open champion. He has 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a record he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Will Novak Djokovic stay or be sent back? Detention saga continues ahead of hearing

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Renata Voracova, a 38-year-old Czech doubles player, was detained in the same immigration detention hotel over a COVID-19 vaccine dispute before leaving Australia on Saturday. On Monday, the court hearing will determine whether Djokovic is not far behind her.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Usman Khawaja's successive centuries shatter records; the talking points from Day 4-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Khawaja's successive centuries shatter records; the talking points from Day 4

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Back-to-back centuries from Usman Khawaja puts Australia in command on Day 4; England needs 388-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Back-to-back centuries from Khawaja puts Australia in command; England needs 388

    Will Mohamed Salah pip Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski to bag FIFA Best Player Award 2021?-ayh

    Will Mohamed Salah pip Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski to bag FIFA Best Player Award 2021?

    football EPL Leicester striker Jamie Vardy out for 8 weeks due to hamstring injury

    Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy out for 8 weeks due to hamstring injury

    Football EPL Philippe Coutinho joins Aston Villa When the Brazilian midfielder revealed he played as Steven Gerrard on PlayStation

    Coutinho joins Aston Villa: When the Brazilian midfielder revealed he played as Steven Gerrard on PlayStation

    Recent Stories

    Whether I am doing politics or not at the moment, I don't know: Harbhajan Singh on his post-retirement career-ayh

    Not sure about other side of things in politics: Harbhajan Singh on future plans

    Hollywood Transformers actor, Josh Duhamel, gets engaged to Audra Mari drb

    Transformers actor, Josh Duhamel, gets engaged to Audra Mari

    Exposed Pakistani hand behind fake video of CCS meeting of PM Modi on Sikhs in Army

    Exposed: Pakistani hand behind fake spliced and diced video of CCS meeting

    Erling Haaland not for sale this winter, confirms Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke-ayh

    Erling Haaland not for sale this winter, confirms Borussia Dortmund CEO

    India vs Windies/West Indies, IND vs WI 2021-22: BCCI considering reducing number of venues?-ayh

    India vs Windies 2021-22: BCCI considering reducing number of venues?

    Recent Videos

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC: Kerala Blasters is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal

    Video Icon