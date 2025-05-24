- Home
- Sports
- Shubman Gill net worth: Cricketer becomes India's test captain; Know his assets, cars, lifestyle and others
Shubman Gill net worth: Cricketer becomes India's test captain; Know his assets, cars, lifestyle and others
Shubman Gill succeeds Rohit Sharma to become Team India's test captain. Rishab Pant becomes Vice Captain. Check out young cricketer's net worth, assets, car and lifetsyle
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Shubman Gill’s net worth stands at around Rs 32 crore, a figure that continues to climb. His earnings stem from cricketing contracts, endorsements, and his foray into entertainment, marking the start of a diversified career.
Gill owns a Range Rover Velar worth Rs 89 lakh, reflecting his dynamic lifestyle. He also received a Mahindra Thar from Anand Mahindra as a reward for his Test series performance in Australia, adding rugged flair to his garage.
Gill is a Grade A BCCI player with a Rs 5 crore yearly contract. His IPL journey, especially with Gujarat Titans, has earned him over Rs 23 crore. Multiple top brands have also partnered with him for high-profile ad campaigns.
Gill expanded into entertainment by voicing Pavitr Prabhakar, the Indian Spider-Man, in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Fans saw this as a symbol of his growing influence beyond cricket.
Gill resides in a lavish home in Firozpur District. The interiors, as seen on his social media, reveal minimalist decor with tasteful furniture—an elegant space that mirrors his poised and polished public persona.
Despite a hectic cricketing calendar, Gill frequently travels for both sport and leisure. From Europe to the Maldives, his travel posts showcase a stylish globetrotter who balances fame with well-earned relaxation.