Sharath Kamal vested with Khel Ratna during National Sports Awards ceremony; complete list of award winners

The National Sports Awards were given out during an official ceremony in New Delhi on Wednesday. Sharath Kamal was granted the Khel Ratna award. Here is the complete list of winners.

On Wednesday, table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal was bestowed with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, the country's highest sporting honour, by President Droupadi Murmu in a glittering National Sports Awards ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Wednesday. While Sharath is the lone Khel Ratna award recipient, 25 sportspersons, including shuttlers Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, woman boxer Nikhat Zareen, and track and field athletes Eldhose Paul and Avinash Sable, were conferred with the Arjuna Award. The creme de la creme of Indian sports was recognised for its achievements in the past few years at a specially organised ceremony.

The event is traditionally held yearly to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on August 29. But last year also, the event was held on another date. The star attraction of the ceremony was Sharath, who received his Khel Ratna award amid thunderous applause from the select dignitaries present at the Durbar Hall.

The Khel Ratna is given for a sportsperson's spectacular and most outstanding performances over the previous four years. It carries a cash prize of ₹25 lakh, a medal and a scroll of honour. The Arjuna award carries a cash prize of ₹15 lakh, a bronze statue and a scroll of honour.

The 40-year-old Sharath had returned from Birmingham Commonwealth Games as the most-decorated Indian athlete with four medals. He is the second table tennis player after Manika Batra to get the Khel Ratna. Besides a yellow metal in the mixed doubles, Sharath also pocketed his singles gold after 16 years, the first having won at the 2006 Melbourne CWG.

The lanky paddler has claimed a whopping 13 medals from the CWG overall. He also won two bronze medals at the 2018 Asian Games and is now searching for elusive Olympic glory at the 2024 Paris Games. While Sharath took away the spotlight, the star attractions among Arjuna awardees were shuttler Sen, world champion boxer Zareen, boxer Amit Panghal and triple jumper Eldhose Paul, all gold medallists at Birmingham Games.

The Khel Ratna was the first award to be given by the President, followed by the Dronacharya award in the lifetime category, won by Rohit Sharma's coach Dinesh Jawahar Lad, football coach Bimal Prafulla Ghosh and wrestling mentor Raj Singh. The Dronacharya Award is the regular category handed to Jiwanjot Singh Teja (archery), Mohammad Ali Qamar (boxing), Suma Siddharth Shirur (para shooting) and Sujeet Maan (wrestling).

Discus thrower Seema Punia was the first to receive the Arjuna award from the President, followed by Paul, Sable, Sen, Prannoy and Panghal, among others. Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement was won by Ashwini Akkunji C (athletics), Dharamvir Singh (hockey), BC Suresh (kabaddi) and Nir Bahadur Gurung (para athletics).

Sreeja, who partnered with Sharath to win the mixed doubles gold in Birmingham, described the moment as unforgettable. "It is an honour to be bestowed with the Arjuna award. Recognition of this kind is very motivating for a young athlete like me, and I want to thank my parents, Somnath Sir, and all my coaches and trainers," she said.

