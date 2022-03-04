Australian spin legend Shane Warne passes away at 52; tributes pour in

Australia cricket legend Shane Warne passed away on Friday at the age of just 52 after suffering a suspected heart attack, his management have confirmed.

Australia cricket legend Shane Warne passed away on Friday at the age of just 52 after suffering a suspected heart attack, his management has confirmed. In a statement, Warne's management said: "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa, and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Warne is one of the greatest leg-spinners of all time, having taken 708 Test match wickets, a figure only surpassed by Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan. Following this tragic death, the cricket community took to Twitter to condole the sad demise of the spin legend.

Warne happened to have an illustrious 15-year career with Australia at the international level. He had claimed 708 wickets in Test cricket and nearly 1,000 wickets in international cricket (Tests and ODIs). He managed to win the ICC World Cup in 1999 and was also a part of five Ashes-winning Australian sides.

It was a sad day for Australian cricket. Early on Friday morning, legendary former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Rod Marsh had passed away similarly at 74. The loss of two great legends has surely rattled Australian cricket. Marsh was rated as the most excellent Aussie wicketkeeper of all time, having numerous dismissals.