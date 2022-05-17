Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Roger Federer can still script these 4 records before he retires

    First Published May 17, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

    Roger Federer has not been an active performer in tennis due to a recurring injury in the past two years. While he might retire anytime soon, he could still script these four records before hanging up.

    Roger Federer of Switzerland remains one of the sport's true legends and modern-day tennis great. He has not been an active performer in the circuit after battling injuries for the past couple of years, followed by knee surgery, which has affected his ranking too, slumping to the 46th spot. However, he has not called it quits yet and is ready to make a comeback when he recovers from his injuries and has gained complete fitness to hit the court. In the meantime, he would still be eyeing some records before he finally hangs up his boots as we present the four of them.

    Most Grand Slams
    Federer was the record holder for winning the most Slams, having won 20 in his celebrated career before being overtaken by Rafael Nadal of Spain this year after winning the Australian Open. However, Federer could still have one or two Slams upon his return, making him the undisputed king of the Slams again.

    Oldest singles Slam winner
    If Federer manages to win a Slam, he would win the most and become the oldest in the singles. At the age of 40, he would break the previous record of Ken Rosewall, who is the oldest to date at 37.

    Most wins in Open Era
    Federer has already set a benchmark by becoming one of the most celebrated and successful players in the Open Era. Meanwhile, if he wins 25 more matches, he will be scripting the record of winning the most matches in the Open Era, going past Jimmy Connors' record of 1,274.

    Most titles in Open Era
    Not just Slams, but Federer would be eyeing to win some competitive ATP singles title upon his return. And, if he wins seven more, he would again surpass Connors' record of 109, making him tennis's new title king.

