    Ralf Rangnick explains how Man United not being in Europe could help Erik ten Hag

    First Published Apr 28, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

    Manchester United is struggling for a top-four finish, while it could also miss out on a European spot entirely. Meanwhile, Ralf Rangnick feels that it could help incoming manager Erik ten Hag.

    Record 20-time former English champion Manchester United is having a torrid season. It is struggling for a top-four finish in the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL), as it could miss out on a UEFA Champions League (UCL) spot. Furthermore, negative results in the remaining four games could also mean missing out entirely on Europe, i.e. UEFA Europa League (UEL) and UEFA Europa Conference League (ECL).

    The conclusion of the ongoing season will mark caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick’s end in the role, while current Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag takes over from next season. Meanwhile, the Dutchman wants to overhaul the United squad for the coming season. On the other hand, the German feels that if the club misses out on Europe completely, it is likely to aid ten Hag in rebuilding the squad.

    Ahead of United’s EPL clash against Chelsea on Thursday, Rangnick said, “It could be an advantage, but that does not mean we will give away any remaining four games. For us, it’s clear and our obligation. Our job, the players’ job, is that we try to get the best possible results and then see at the end of the season in which position we will finish.”

    “Now, to speak about if that would be an advantage or not doesn’t make sense because if I did that, then this would be interpreted again. For me, it’s important we get results, that we play as good as we possibly can because this will also affect the atmosphere and mood for the new season,” added Rangnick.

     

    Meanwhile, Rangnick asseverated that he would be continuing with United in the consultancy role next season and help ten Hag whole-heartedly. “I’m looking forward to working in that advisory role and helping Erik as much as he wants it himself. So far, we haven’t been able to speak with each other, and we have had no contact,” he concluded.

