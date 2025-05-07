- Home
- Sports
- PSG vs Arsenal: Three Tactical Battles That Will Decide the Champions League Semi-Final Tie
PSG vs Arsenal: Three Tactical Battles That Will Decide the Champions League Semi-Final Tie
Here are the three duels that could decide the outcome of the night at the Parc des Princes for both Arsenal and PSG.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
1. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia vs Jurrien Timber
Jurrien Timber has been one of Arsenal’s silent engines since returning from his ACL injury, adapting across both full-back and centre-back roles. But in the first leg against PSG, Timber looked vulnerable for the first time in months. Matched up against Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, he faced a technically gifted winger who kept him on the back foot with direct dribbles and clever movements into half-spaces.
Timber was lucky not to be booked early on and is now carrying a slight fitness concern, having missed the Bournemouth clash over the weekend. Whether he’s at 100% or not, he’ll need to find a new gear to stop Kvaratskhelia from repeating his impact. The Georgian winger was relentless completing six successful dribbles and forcing Arsenal’s right flank into retreat mode.
If Timber contains Kvaratskhelia, Arsenal can shift their defensive line higher, regain midfield control, and push PSG back. But if he falters, Arsenal risk being undone down their right side again, a problem Arteta can’t afford with just 90 minutes left to save their European dream.
2. Joao Neves vs Declan Rice
Midfield battles decide knockout games, and this one might be the most crucial. Joao Neves was everywhere in the first leg. The 19-year-old played like a seasoned controlling tempo, breaking up play, and even producing a last-ditch block that saved a near-certain goal.
On the other side, Declan Rice was unusually underwhelming, forced into a conservative role due to Thomas Partey’s suspension. With Partey now back, Rice has freedom again. That means we’ll likely see the rampaging, box-to-box version of the Englishman who dominated Real Madrid in the previous round.
If he can break lines with his dribbling and press Neves higher up, Arsenal can tilt the midfield battle in their favor. But Neves thrives under pressure. His ball retention and positioning make him hard to dispossess. If he can evade Rice’s press and dictate the game again, PSG will control possession and pace exactly what Luis Enrique wants.
3. Nuno Mendes vs Bukayo Saka Bukayo
Saka is Arsenal’s biggest match-winner and the man they look to when nothing else is working. But in the first leg, he was largely neutralized by Nuno Mendes. The PSG full-back was immense, winning 10 of 11 duels and giving Saka little space to turn or run. For long stretches, it felt like Saka wasn’t even on the pitch. That said, it’s never wise to count Saka out.
He has a knack for finding game-changing moments in tight contests. Against Real Madrid in the quarters, even when out of rhythm, he won vital free-kicks, drew defenders, and opened space for others. Mendes might have won the first round, but Saka will come back sharper and more determined.
If Arsenal want to break PSG’s solid defensive shell, Saka will have to win this duel. Whether through drawing fouls, making overlapping space for Ben White, or drifting central to link play, he must impose himself. But if Mendes replicates his performance from the first leg, Arsenal’s right side may remain quiet again, putting even more pressure on the left wing and midfield to create something special.