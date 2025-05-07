Image Credit : Getty

Jurrien Timber has been one of Arsenal’s silent engines since returning from his ACL injury, adapting across both full-back and centre-back roles. But in the first leg against PSG, Timber looked vulnerable for the first time in months. Matched up against Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, he faced a technically gifted winger who kept him on the back foot with direct dribbles and clever movements into half-spaces.

Timber was lucky not to be booked early on and is now carrying a slight fitness concern, having missed the Bournemouth clash over the weekend. Whether he’s at 100% or not, he’ll need to find a new gear to stop Kvaratskhelia from repeating his impact. The Georgian winger was relentless completing six successful dribbles and forcing Arsenal’s right flank into retreat mode.

If Timber contains Kvaratskhelia, Arsenal can shift their defensive line higher, regain midfield control, and push PSG back. But if he falters, Arsenal risk being undone down their right side again, a problem Arteta can’t afford with just 90 minutes left to save their European dream.