Why Ethan Nwaneri Should Start Against PSG in the UCL Semifinal
Arsenal face a massive challenge and giving Ethan Nwaneri a starting berth might be the bold but necessary call. Here’s why.
1. Odegaard’s Form Is a Problem
Martin Odegaard has been out of rhythm in recent weeks. His first-leg performance against PSG was flat with no meaningful chances created, no penetration, and little urgency. While he did provide a clever assist against Bournemouth, the rest of his performance was once again forgettable, and his defensive lapse cost Arsenal the game.
In a match where Arsenal need to dominate possession and unlock a structured PSG defence, a half-functioning Odegaard can't be trusted. Nwaneri, who replaced him late in the first leg, showed flashes of intent and could bring the creativity Arsenal sorely missed.
2. Nwaneri Offers a Fresh, Direct Option
Arsenal’s slow, repetitive passing around the box has become predictable. Too often, they hesitate to cross, giving defenders time to regroup. Nwaneri brings urgency and unpredictability. Nwaneri has made 79 crosses in just 1313 minutes of football.
Compare that to Odegaard's 131 crosses in 3152 minutes Nwaneri averages a cross every 16.6 minutes, while Odegaard averages one every 24. Nwaneri also cuts in and shoots more often, scoring 5 goals this season by drifting inside and finishing with his left.
He isn't afraid to shoot from range either, with 3 goals from outside the box. His playstyle is more vertical and direct exactly the kind of threat PSG’s backline might struggle to cope with, especially late in games when spaces open up.
3. Youthful Energy Could Shift the Tempo
In the first leg, Arsenal’s tempo was sluggish, and their midfield lacked bite. PSG controlled the pace and looked comfortable for most of the 90 minutes. Nwaneri brings pace, energy, and urgency - three things Arsenal lacked in Paris.
His ability to press aggressively, carry the ball forward with speed, and run beyond defenders could force PSG to defend deeper, giving Arsenal more territory to work with.
He also offers defensive work rate, something that can help in disrupting PSG’s transitions, especially with midfield runners like Vitinha and Zaire-Emery looking to exploit spaces.
4. Risk vs Reward
Arteta has played it safe in big games before and it’s cost him. With Champions League final dreams on the line, this is a moment that calls for bold decisions.
Bringing in Nwaneri would Shake PSG’s defensive gameplan, Add an unknown variable to Arsenal’s attack.