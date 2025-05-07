Image Credit : Getty

Arsenal’s slow, repetitive passing around the box has become predictable. Too often, they hesitate to cross, giving defenders time to regroup. Nwaneri brings urgency and unpredictability. Nwaneri has made 79 crosses in just 1313 minutes of football.

Compare that to Odegaard's 131 crosses in 3152 minutes Nwaneri averages a cross every 16.6 minutes, while Odegaard averages one every 24. Nwaneri also cuts in and shoots more often, scoring 5 goals this season by drifting inside and finishing with his left.

He isn't afraid to shoot from range either, with 3 goals from outside the box. His playstyle is more vertical and direct exactly the kind of threat PSG’s backline might struggle to cope with, especially late in games when spaces open up.