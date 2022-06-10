Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA Finals 2022: Warriors' Stephen Curry expected to play Game 4 vs Celtics despite injury scare

    First Published Jun 10, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

    Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry "definitely" expects to play in Game 4 despite a fourth-quarter injury scare in Game 3 vs Boston Celtics.

    Image credit: NBA/Twitter

    Some fans have feared for the worst after a collision with Al Horford in Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Final against the Boston Celtics, which led to Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry not moving. After all, the player had injured himself for 12 games against the same team back in March. Thankfully, for Curry and the Warriors, he said he would play in Game 4. Steph's off-ball movement is an integral part of the Warriors' defence, and the Warriors will be hoping Steph is near 100% by the next game that takes place on Friday at the TD Garden in Boston.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Steph said about his injury, "[I got] about 10½ hours of sleep, a couple dunks in the ice bucket, and that's about it for now. Then take advantage of today and tomorrow to prepare for the game. Get as much recovery and healing as possible and understand Game 4's importance. I'm excited about the opportunity."

    ALSO READ: NBA 2022 Finals: 'Ask your daddy who I was' - Cedric Maxwell and Draymond Green in war of words

    Image credit: Getty

    "Because I went through what I went through in the regular season and coming back, I know exactly what it is and what I've got to deal with and the soreness, pain level and all that. So, once I checked out last night, I knew I wouldn't have to get any extra tests just because we've been through this before," added Curry.

    Image credit: Getty

    "As soon as you started to take a couple of steps, you know whether you can run normal, cut normal or not. There's a good understanding of what it is and all that. I guess comfort knowing I've been through it before, but you would rather not have to deal with something like that at this point in the season," Curry concluded.

    ALSO READ: NBA Finals 2022: Stephen Curry to Jaylen Brown - Ranking the contenders in the MVP race

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Curry has been exceptional in the NBA 2022 Finals, averaging more than 31 points per game, and the Warriors will need him to continue his excellent form if they want to come back from the 2-1 series deficit.

