Which is the Most Valuable IPL Franchise?

    Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have emerged as the most successful teams in IPL history, both clinching the championship title five times. Kolkata Knight Riders have secured the IPL trophy three times.

    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 4:21 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 4:21 PM IST

    BCCI has already started preparations for IPL 2025. A mega auction will be held for the players before the upcoming Indian Premier League. Along with this, BCCI has already held several meetings with the IPL franchises. 

     

    Discussions have been held with the franchises to take new decisions and rules for IPL 2025. However, the fact that all the IPL franchises have not reached a consensus on several decisions has increased the curiosity in the cricket world. At such a time, another report about IPL teams has gone viral. 

    Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered a heavy defeat with a poor performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. In 2024, the Mumbai team replaced Rohit Sharma, who made Mumbai Indians five-time champions, and made Hardik Pandya the captain. 

     

     

    However, Mumbai Indians are still financially strong. According to a D&P Advisory report, five-time champions Mumbai Indians are the most valuable IPL franchise. 

     

    New captain Hardik Pandya led Mumbai Indians in the 17th edition of IPL, but he failed to lead the franchise to victory. He was blamed for his failure after replacing legend Rohit Sharma from the captaincy.

    Mumbai is ahead of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in terms of valuation. Mumbai's last title came in 2020. The team has been struggling for consistency for the last few years. It is failing to achieve good results. 

    Chennai Super Kings is the second most valuable franchise after Mumbai Indians. The Chennai team has continued to be a successful team in the IPL. Dhoni has led the Chennai team to the championship title five times. 

     

    However, Dhoni stepped down from the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings in the last edition (IPL 2024). Ruturaj Gaikwad was given the leadership in his place. Dhoni continued in the team as a player in IPL 2024. But, whether Dhoni will continue as a player in the IPL 2025 edition is a big question. 

    After Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, who won the championship title in the last edition (IPL 2024), are third in the list of most valuable teams in IPL. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is in fourth place.

    Apart from this, reports have mentioned that the total valuation of IPL has decreased by 10.6 percent. In contrast, the valuation of the Women's Premier League is increasing. 

     

