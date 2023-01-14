Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hockey World Cup 2023: 'India did practice of playing with ten men' - Graham Reid after trumping Spain 2-0

    First Published Jan 14, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

    Hockey World Cup 2023: India achieved a satisfactory performance, nailing Spain 2-0 in its opening game on Friday in Rourkela. Meanwhile, head coach Graham Reid affirmed that his side practiced with ten men.

    Image credit: PTI

    On Friday, India's chief coach Graham Reid said his players ticked most of the boxes in the 2-0 win over a tricky Spain in their 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup opener. He also praised the home team's defensive efforts to deny their opponents any chances.

    "The boys were able to take the ball out of the goal. It was a good start. It is good to get the first game, and it is done now, and we will now focus on the next game. We did the practice of playing with ten men as we thought at some point in the tournament we are going to play with ten men," Reid said at the post-match press conference.

    ALSO READ: Hockey World Cup 2023 - Social media jubilant as India outplays Spain 2-0 to kick off in style

    Image credit: PTI

    "It was good. We got in front a lot today, and that was very important. We were first with the ball, which makes a lot of difference in these sorts of games. The defensive effort was pleasing today, and the second we handled the ball very well. There were not too many people who did not play well. That is what you need to win a World Cup. We need to continue it in the next game," added Reid.

    Image credit: PTI

    India will play England in its second Pool D match on Sunday at the Birsa Munda Stadium. The Australian was also happy with the performance of both the goalkeepers, PR Sreejesh and Krishan Bahadur Pathak. "It is the way we have been playing. Both keepers have been playing extremely well, and I am thrilled. They are pushing each other. I want both of them to be life options if they are playing well, and something happens to one of them, and the other is slotted quite easily. There are a lot of positives," Reid said with a wry smile as the question related to Sreejesh, already one of the game's legends.

    ALSO READ: HOCKEY WORLD CUP 2023: - AMIT ROHIDAS, HARDIK SINGH HAND INDIA OPENING WIN; DOMINATE SPAIN 2-0

    Image credit: PTI

    Reid also hinted that the Indian side is on the road to achieving greater heights in future. "As a coach, I do a lot of things and try to fix problems, block holes and doing it over and over in the two years. But the problem is you never know which is the one to fix the problem, but I am a big mindset person, and many things we talked about tactically are fixed quite easily when you have a good mindset. There was tempo, there was turn which went right for the team," he continued.

    Image credit: PTI

    "The great teams in the world make decisions on the pitch, and that is what ends up happening with me as a coach. It is like you are putting your kids out and letting them run and make mistakes, and we will fix them later. But, they also need to take responsibility. Harmanpreet [Singh] made a nice speech before during the shirt presentation and part of that is we have to cannon balls, each of us, and we showed a bit of it today. We need to keep building on that," reckoned Reid.

    ALSO READ: HOCKEY WORLD CUP 2023 FEVER GRIPS ROURKELA; BIRSA MUNDA STADIUM HOSTS FIRST INTERNATIONAL MATCH

    Image credit: PTI

    Talking about a metaphor he had used earlier, Reid said, "On that Australian tour, we fired 15 bullets, and maybe, we have found a couple of cannon balls now." He was alluding to the number of goals India had scored (15) in that five-match series in which India competed for tooth and nail but lost 1-4.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Supporters pumped up as Prithvi Shaw returns for New Zealand T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav for Australia Tests-ayh

    Supporters pumped up as Prithvi Shaw returns for New Zealand T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav for Australia Tests

    football ISL 2022-23: Boothroyd delighted after Jamshedpur FC end 10-game winless streak to dent East Bengal FC playoff hopes snt

    ISL 2022-23: Coach Boothroyd delighted after Jamshedpur FC end 10-game winless streak

    Himachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy seamer Sidharth Sharma dies at 28 following brief illness-ayh

    Himachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy seamer Sidharth Sharma dies at 28 following brief illness

    football ISL 2022-23: Fireworks on the cards as heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan face the might of Mumbai City FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Fireworks on the cards as heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan face the might of Mumbai City FC

    football ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC seek playoffs relevance as Odisha FC look at steering ahead on the table snt

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC seek playoffs relevance as Odisha FC look at steering ahead on the table

    Recent Stories

    Twitter Singapore staff forced to leave office as Elon Musk fails to pay rent Report gcw

    Twitter Singapore staff forced to leave office as Elon Musk fails to pay rent: Report

    Shraddha murder case: Aaftab used saw to chop Walkar's body into pieces, says post-mortem report AJR

    Shraddha murder case: Aaftab used saw to chop Walkar's body into pieces, says post-mortem report

    Supporters pumped up as Prithvi Shaw returns for New Zealand T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav for Australia Tests-ayh

    Supporters pumped up as Prithvi Shaw returns for New Zealand T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav for Australia Tests

    football ISL 2022-23: Boothroyd delighted after Jamshedpur FC end 10-game winless streak to dent East Bengal FC playoff hopes snt

    ISL 2022-23: Coach Boothroyd delighted after Jamshedpur FC end 10-game winless streak

    Himachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy seamer Sidharth Sharma dies at 28 following brief illness-ayh

    Himachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy seamer Sidharth Sharma dies at 28 following brief illness

    Recent Videos

    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback production to start in 2025 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback, production to start in 2025

    Video Icon