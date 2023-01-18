Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hockey World Cup 2023: 'We will try to execute the penalty corners we get against Wales' - Manpreet

    First Published Jan 18, 2023, 8:57 AM IST

    Hockey World Cup 2023: India will be up against Wales in the final group-stage contest on Thursday. Meanwhile, Manpreet Singh has affirmed that the side will attempt to convert the penalty corners.

    Image credit: PTI

    India was located wanting in penalty corner transformations in its opening couple of games in the 2023 FIH Men's World Cup. Still, midfielder Manpreet Singh hopes the hosts will hit the mark versus Wales on Thursday. India has accumulated nine penalty corners so far. Still, it has yet to score once from them directly, though Amit Rohidas found the target versus Spain in the opening contests in Rourkela after skipper Harmanpreet Singh's drag-flick bounced back from an opponent's stick. Versus England, with what played out as a goalless draw, India obtained four PCs.

    Image credit: PTI

    "There were few misses, but if you see, England also defended well, and their goalkeeper did well. We cannot say that it was not our mistake, but England defended well somewhere. We will analyse where we went wrong. The playing structure of England and Wales are almost the same, and we will try to execute the penalty corners we get against Wales," Manpreet signified PTI after the team exercise on Tuesday.

    Image credit: PTI

    Manpreet said the game versus Wales would be necessary as an oversized conquest would put India on top of Pool D. "We will try to play our best and play our normal game and execute our plans," said Manpreet, who had ushered India to a historic bronze medal during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

    Image credit: PTI

    The toppers in each of the four pools directly qualify for the quarterfinals. Each group's second and third-place finishers will play a cross-over match for a chance in the quarterfinal. Questioned about his function with the side, as he is no longer the skipper, Manpreet spoke, "To be honest, earlier also [when I was the skipper], when I set foot on the ground, I gave my 100 per cent, and it is the same now also."

    Image credit: PTI

    "In our team, it is not like that Harmanpreet is the captain [and he does it all] because hockey is a team game, and what is more important is to have the contribution of all the team members. So, the mindset is the same: I would give 100 per cent whenever I play and take the youngsters along," added Manpreet.

    Image credit: PTI

    Manpreet could have been better in India's couple of contests, considering his high standards on the field each time he plays, but he is not too concerned. "It's all right. Every time I play, I try to do my best. No player is satisfied with his performance, always thinking he could have done better in every match. The more I contribute, the better it will be for the team," he concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC look to continue resurgence for playoffs as they take on rejuvenated Jamshedpur FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC look to continue resurgence for playoffs as they take on rejuvenated Jamshedpur FC

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Djokovic thrilled to be back on 'most special court' of his life with win against Baena snt

    Australian Open 2023: Djokovic thrilled to be back on 'most special court' of his life with win against Baena

    football Diego Maradona or Lionel Messi? Lionel Scaloni reveals which Argentina legend is his favourite snt

    Diego Maradona or Lionel Messi? Scaloni reveals which Argentina legend is his favourite

    India Open 2023: Home favourite PV Sindhu knocked out after first-round loss to S Katethong snt

    India Open 2023: Home favourite PV Sindhu knocked out after first-round loss to S Katethong

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Hardik Singh's MRI shows no serious injury; could play in quarterfinals if India qualifies snt

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Hardik Singh's MRI shows no serious injury; could play in QFs if India qualifies

    Recent Stories

    Did RRR star Jr NTR indirectly address trolls he faced for his 'fake accent'? Here's what he said RBA

    Did RRR star Jr NTR indirectly address trolls he faced for his 'fake accent'? Here's what he said

    US biggest military threat to India after China, new survey reveals

    US biggest military threat to India after China, new survey reveals

    Dense fog creates low visibility in Delhi-NCR, 6 trains, several flights delayed AJR

    Dense fog creates low visibility in Delhi-NCR, 6 trains, several flights delayed

    Mission Majnu Screening: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Kiara Advani and many more seen RBA

    Mission Majnu Screening: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Kiara Advani and many more seen

    NSG Calendar 2023: STUNNING photos that capture elite commandos in action

    NSG Calendar 2023: STUNNING photos that capture elite commandos in action

    Recent Videos

    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon