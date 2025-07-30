Image Credit : Getty

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were the fiercest rivals, who enthralled the tennis world with their intense rivalry on the court and inspired millions with their contrasting styles and sportsmanlike spirit. Federer and Nadal redefined rivalry in tennis, which peaked from the epic 2008 Wimbledon Final, when the Spaniard clinched his maiden Championships title by defeating the Swiss, who was the defending champion.

Though Federer and Nadal had their rivalries over two decades, with the latter leading 24-16 over the former, the two have maintained mutual respect and admiration for each other, and most importantly, friendship off the court over the years.

During the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020, the two delighted the sporting world by going together live on Instagram. In 2022, the tennis world witnessed a touching moment where Nadal teared up in Federer’s farewell match after playing doubles at Laver Cup.