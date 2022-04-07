Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    F1: Mick remembers dad Michael Schumacher ahead of Australian GP debut

    First Published Apr 7, 2022, 3:57 PM IST

    Mick Schumacher is set to make his Formula 1 debut in Australia. Ahead of the same, he has remembered his legendary father, Michael Schumacher.

    Image credit: Getty

    Formula 1 (F1) Championship 2022 will see a new race debutant in the form of Mick Schumacher for the constructer Haas. This weekend, he will be making his debut in the Australian Grand Prix (GP). Ahead of his emotional debut, he remembered his legendary father, Michael Schumacher, who had some top races in the country.

    Image credit: Getty

    “I’m quite excited. I’m looking forward to getting to know the track and getting to know the city. I’ve been here with my dad and have watched him race in Melbourne, that was cool, and I’m excited to drive here myself and make my own experiences of driving in Formula 1 in Australia,” said Mick, reports Reuters.

    Image credit: Getty

    “My dad holds the lap record in a 2004 Ferrari. I got the chance to drive that car, and it’s an amazing car. We’ll do our laps in a similar-looking car. The cars have turned back in time, and they’re looking a bit more like they used to with the high front wing. So, it will be interesting,” he added.

    Image credit: Getty

    Mick is lucky to be making his debut in Australia, having been involved in a lethal crash during the qualifying race in the Saudi Arabian GP a couple of weeks ago. He was lifted out of his car as he clipped a kerb at high speed. He was flown to a hospital to conduct precautionary tests before being ruled out of the race.

    Image credit: Getty

    However, Mick has confirmed that he is magnificent and is not pondering over it but is entirely focused on the Australian GP. He wishes to replicate his father’s four successes at Albert Park during the early 2000s. Michael has a lap record of 1:24.125 in 2004, also a record to date, while it looks set to be broken this weekend.

