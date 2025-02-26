Real Madrid teammates doubt Vinicius Junior's future amid Saudi Arabia links; will Brazilian stay?

Amidst the growing speculation, Real Madrid players reportedly sense uncertainty surrounding Vinicius' future.

Saudi Arabia continues to monitor the situation of Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr., hoping to lure the Brazilian away from the Santiago Bernabeu with an astronomical offer in the summer transfer window. The Middle Eastern nation is eager to make Vinicius the face of their football project, which aims to attract top European talent and boost their global standing. Reports suggest that they are prepared to offer the 23-year-old a record-breaking 1 billion euros contract over five years while also making a world-record bid to tempt Real Madrid into selling.

Amidst the growing speculation, Real Madrid players reportedly sense uncertainty surrounding Vinicius' future. According to journalist Jorge Picon, the Brazilian’s teammates are not entirely convinced he will remain at the club, as discussions about his potential exit have taken place within the dressing room. It is believed that jokes have been made in team conversations regarding the Saudi offer, with Vinicius himself not shying away from the topic. The winger has even spoken about the matter with close friends, further fueling doubts over his long-term commitment to Madrid.

Despite the rumors, those close to the player insist he remains fully focused on Real Madrid and is determined to help the team. Sources suggest that Vinicius is more frustrated by his ongoing battles with referees and rival fanbases than by the reports linking him to Saudi Arabia.

While Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr. are engaged in renewal talks, Saudi Arabia is biding its time, waiting for the right moment to make their move. There has been no direct contact with his representatives in recent months, as they are aware that the decision ultimately lies with both the player and the club. If negotiations over a contract extension fall through, Saudi officials are ready to pounce with a record-breaking offer, hoping to convince Vinicius to take up a new challenge.

For now, the Brazilian winger is keeping his options open, with a renewal at Real Madrid still on the table. However, the financial temptation from Saudi Arabia remains a looming factor that could shape his future in the coming months.

