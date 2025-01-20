Rashford transfer update: Borussia Dortmund target Man United star with loan move, deal expected this week

Borussia Dortmund are set to make a bold move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, with reports from Bild suggesting the deal could be completed by the end of this week. The 27-year-old England international, who has been the subject of interest from several clubs, is now in the sights of the Bundesliga giants as they aim to strengthen their attacking options.

Despite initial concerns over Rashford’s high wages—reportedly 400,000 pounds per week—Dortmund appear to have overcome the financial hurdles that had previously put the move in jeopardy. The winger’s contract at Manchester United has made it difficult for other potential suitors to pursue a deal, but with many dropping out of the race, Dortmund have stepped in to secure his services.

According to Bild, Borussia Dortmund are now leading the race to sign Rashford on loan, with hopes of announcing the transfer as early as Thursday. The club are aiming to have the Englishman in their squad ahead of their Bundesliga clash against Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Financially, the loan move is expected to cost Dortmund between 6-8 million euros, a considerable fee given Rashford’s salary. However, the potential for a future payoff could make the deal worthwhile for the club. If Dortmund opt to retain Rashford for the summer Club World Cup, an additional 1.6 million euros would be due to Manchester United to cover the forward’s salary for that period.

While the move comes with significant financial risk, Dortmund are betting on securing Champions League qualification this season, which could justify the hefty investment. With Rashford's talents on display, the club could be poised for a strong finish to the campaign.

