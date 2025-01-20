Ancelotti hails Kylian Mbappe as 'world's best centre forward'; can he lead Real Madrid's charge in 2025?

Carlo Ancelotti praises Kylian Mbappe’s growth and vital role in Real Madrid’s attack as they aim to defend their UEFA Champions League title and maintain their top spot in La Liga.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 1:26 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 1:26 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe continues to impress at Real Madrid, with manager Carlo Ancelotti expressing confidence in the French forward's key role as the season progresses. After scoring his 12th La Liga goal in a commanding 4-1 win over Las Palmas, Mbappe’s performances have been a bright spot for Los Blancos, who now sit atop the league with a two-point lead.

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ancelotti was full of praise for Mbappe, highlighting his growth and importance to the team, especially after an injury-plagued start to the 2024/25 season. “Mbappe is the best centre forward in the world, even though there were in doubts over whether he could play in that position. He’s a great striker, who is very comfortable in the centre, rather than on the wing,” Ancelotti said.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mbappe’s transition to the central role appears to have paid off as he continues to show his lethal finishing ability. However, the Frenchman has managed only two Champions League goals since arriving in Madrid last summer as he moved onto 50 goals in the competition at the end of 2024.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

Despite having only two goals in the competition this season, Mbappe is already climbing the ranks, currently sitting eighth on the all-time Champions League scorers list. With a target to move up to sixth, the forward will be crucial as Madrid look to defend their UCL title later this year.

As the focus shifts to European competition with a busy February ahead, Mbappe’s continued progress is expected to be vital in both domestic and continental pursuits.

