Bombshell Neymar transfer update: Brazilian poised for stunning return to Santos FC on loan from Al-Hilal

Neymar is reportedly set for a sensational return to Santos FC on loan from Al-Hilal, with financial negotiations still underway.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 1:10 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 1:10 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

In a stunning twist, Brazilian football superstar Neymar is reportedly on the verge of making a sensational return to Santos FC, the club where his illustrious career began.

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

Sources close to the situation, including Brazilian outlets, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, and MLS insider Tom Bogert, have revealed that the 32-year-old forward is set to leave his current club, Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, for a loan spell at Santos. The deal, expected to last six months, marks a dramatic return to Neymar's roots in Brazil.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

The transfer is said to be nearing completion, with both clubs reportedly "close to a loan agreement." Santos, who currently sit atop the Brasileiro Serie B standings, are eager to bring their former prodigy back home. Neymar, who made a name for himself at Santos with 225 appearances, 136 goals, and 64 assists before moving to Europe, is said to have made it clear to his father and agents that he desires a return to the club that launched his career.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

However, the deal is not without complications. Globo has reported that Neymar is still owed approximately $65 million by Al-Hilal, and he is unwilling to forgo this amount despite his desire to leave the Saudi Arabian side. Financial negotiations are ongoing to resolve the issue, but Santos remain optimistic about reaching a resolution with the club.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

Neymar's potential return to Brazil has sparked widespread excitement among fans and pundits alike, who are eager to see the talented forward grace the field once more in his home country. This move follows recent speculation linking Neymar to Major League Soccer's Chicago Fire, but it appears that the pull of Santos and his deep ties to the club have ultimately led him back to Brazil.

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

Should the deal go through, it will be a thrilling chapter in Neymar's career, and a significant moment for Santos as they hope to capitalize on the return of their former star.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Deewangi, Deewangi': Sunil Gavaskar shakes a leg at MCA's 50th anniversary celebration; WATCH viral video vkp

'Deewangi, Deewangi': Sunil Gavaskar shakes a leg at MCA's 50th anniversary celebration; WATCH viral video

football Manchester United's worst start in 131 years: Bruno Fernandes issues rallying cry, says 'I'm not here to lose games' snt

Man United's worst start in 131 years: Bruno Fernandes issues rallying cry, says 'I'm not here to lose games'

football Arsenal's Saliba out for 2 weeks with hamstring injury, set to miss 3 games; will he be fit to face Man City snt

Arsenal's Saliba out for 2 weeks with hamstring injury, set to miss 3 games; will he be fit to face Man City?

Who is Himani Mor, two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra's wife? Javelin star shares pics hrd

Who is Himani Mor, two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra's wife? Javelin star shares pics

Tennis Australian Open 2025: Djokovic booed by Melbourne crowd as Serbian star ignores on-court interview (WATCH) hrd

Australian Open 2025: Djokovic booed by Melbourne crowd as Serbian star ignores on-court interview (WATCH)

Recent Stories

'Mystery illness' claims 17 lives in J-K's Rajouri; inter-ministerial team steps in to probe anr

'Mystery illness' claims 17 lives in J-K's Rajouri; inter-ministerial team steps in to probe

BREAKING: RG Kar doctor rape-murder convict Sanjay Roy gets life imprisonment in 'rarest of rare case' shk

RG Kar doctor rape & murder case: Sanjay Roy gets life term, victim's family to get Rs 17 lakh compensation

Telangana farmer ends life by consuming poison at bank over mounting pressure of debt dmn

Telangana farmer ends life by consuming poison at bank over mounting pressure of debt (WATCH)

Kantara 2 Controversy: Rishab Shetty starrer film accused of damaging forests by using explosives; Read on ATG

Kantara 2 Controversy: Rishab Shetty starrer film accused of damaging forests by using explosives; Read on

football Rashford transfer update: Borussia Dortmund target Man United star with loan move, deal expected this week snt

Rashford transfer update: Borussia Dortmund target Man United star with loan move, deal expected this week

Recent Videos

Emotional Reunion as 3 Israeli Hostages Return to Families as Ceasefire With Hamas Begins

Emotional Reunion as 3 Israeli Hostages Return to Families as Ceasefire With Hamas Begins

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Women Clinch Historic Trophy After Win Over Nepal

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Women Clinch Historic Trophy After Win Over Nepal

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | 'Watched Parents Beaming With Pride': Indian Women's Captain Priyanka Ingle

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | 'Watched Parents Beaming With Pride': Indian Women's Captain Priyanka Ingle

Video Icon
'TikTok is Back': Trump Proposed 50% US Ownership to Revive App

'TikTok is Back': Trump Proposed 50% US Ownership to Revive App

Video Icon
‘If Not for Hunger to Win..’: Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Champion Pratik Waikar on Power of Patience

‘If Not for Hunger to Win..’: Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Champion Pratik Waikar on Power of Patience

Video Icon