Qatar World Cup 2022: Is Kylian Mbappe 100 per cent fit to play for France? PSG boss responds

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and France forward Kylian Mbappe was substituted during the Ligue 1 champions' game against Lorient on Sunday, triggering some concern about the 23-year-old's fitness ahead of the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The Qatar World Cup 2022 is less than two weeks away, and one of the biggest concerns for most teams is the fitness levels of their key players. From defending champions France to England, several participating nations have already lost some of their stars due to injuries. One player that everyone's eyes would be on is Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and France striker Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe left the field on Sunday during PSG's 2-1 win at Lorient in their Ligue 1 clash, triggering concerns over the Frenchman's fitness levels. However, the Parisian club's boss Christophe Galtier has provided a key update on the 23-year-old's fitness and preparation for his campaign in the Gulf nation.

The Parisian goal machine reportedly spoke to PSG's medical staff after being substituted during Sunday's clash. But Galtier insisted that it was only a matter of 'muscular fatigue' and added that 'there is no alert in any specific area'.

"It's fatigue linked to the heavy schedule of matches. The playing conditions were difficult. He (Mbappe) was also tired after Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday," the PSG coach explained.

"It's a very busy schedule, so there's some apprehension. Everyone listens to their bodies in this pre-World Cup period. There can be a real fear of blowing your chances," Galtier added.

