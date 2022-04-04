Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: From winner to participating teams - here's a look at the prize money

    First Published Apr 4, 2022, 10:44 PM IST

    The Qatar World Cup 2022 final draw took place last week in Doha, sparking massive excitement among football fans globally.

    32 teams, 1 coveted trophy. The Qatar World Cup 2022 final draw, which took place in Doha on Friday, has sparked massive excitement among football fans globally. With teams drawn in 7 different groups, participating countries have now started to build strategies, train players, and are gunning for the glory. But have you been wondering how much money the winner, runner-up, participating teams, etc., will take home?

    Here's a complete list of the prize money FIFA has allocated for this year's tournament:

    Football's governing body has revealed the monetary rewards that the teams participating in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar will receive. The total prize money for this year's showpiece tournament is 440 million dollars, with the winner set to receive a whopping 42 million dollars.

    The runner-up of the FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament will take home 30 million dollars, while 27 million dollars and 25 million dollars have been reserved for the countries that grab the third and fourth place in the event, respectively.

    According to FIFA, teams ranked from 5th to 8th in Qatar 2022 will take home 17 million dollars, while 13 million dollars has been reserved for nations that rank from 9 to 16. Meanwhile, teams that rank from 17 to 32 will win 9 million dollars, while the fee paid to all 32 participating teams stands at 1.5 million dollars.

    The FIFA prize money is in constant growth. This year's tournament rewards mark a 29% increase from Russia 2018's prize. Overall, this is an 80% jump since the World Cup in Brazil in 2014. There are 32 teams participating in the tournament, which is more teams than any other World Cup.

    So far, a total of 29 countries, including the hosts, have been confirmed to be competing in the tournament. The remaining three will be announced in June. Qatar's much anticipated World Cup will kick off on November 21 at the iconic Al-Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor. The final match will take place on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.

    After months of anticipation, the official mascot was also announced to be La'eeb. The name directly translates to 'super-skilled player' in Arabic. Additionally, one of Qatar's 2022 official soundtracks, Hayya Hayya (Better Together), was also revealed at the start of the Final Draw. The single features international artists Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha.

