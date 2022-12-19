Qatar World Cup 2022: 'Truly couldn't have asked for more' - Deepika Padukone after unveiling trophy

Qatar World Cup 2022: Argentina narrowed past France in the final on Sunday. Before the contest got underway, the official trophy was unveiled, as Deepika Padukone graced the occasion alongside Iker Casillas.

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone on Monday said she is grateful to have unveiled the trophy for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which culminated with a thrilling final that saw Argentina clinch the title for the third time. On Sunday night, Padukone and legendary former Spain goalkeeper and WC winner Iker Casillas presented the trophy in front of a packed audience at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar. The 36-year-old actor wore a Louis Vuitton outfit while presenting the trophy in a titanium-covered, special-order trunk designed and handmade by expert artisans in Maison's atelier in Asnieres, France.

"From unveiling the FIFA World Cup Trophy to witnessing one of the greatest games in sporting history, I truly couldn't have asked for more... #grateful #fifaworldcup2022," Padukone wrote on Instagram. It's a rare honour that an Indian actor has presented the coveted trophy at the finale of the football WC.

Argentina finally won the WC title, ending its wait of 36 years, as it edged out two-time defending champion France with a 4-2 score on penalties after a 3-3 draw on Sunday. Captain Lionel Messi scored a couple of goals and then another in the penalty shootout. Meanwhile, the final match was witnessed live by several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, Farah Khan, Mohanlal and Mammootty.

Khan, Padukone's co-star in the upcoming actioner "Pathaan", joined former English footballer Wayne Rooney for a live chat hours before the match to promote the movie. During their conversation, the 57-year-old superstar told Rooney that his titular character Pathaan is the guy "you call last minute when you are all tied up, and you can't find a solution".

"For me, if you don't mind me saying, if Pathaan is to be equated to any footballer in the world, before or after or later, it will always be you. You are the tough guy," SRK said. "Pathaan", directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan, is scheduled to be released on January 25 next year.

