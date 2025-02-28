Neymar Jr's return to Barcelona on cards? Brazilian international eyes reunion with Catalan club

article_image1
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 7:54 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Brazilian international Neymar Jr has been heavily linked with his return to FC Barcelona after his six-month stint with Santos FC, which will come to an end in June. Neymar plied his trade for Barcelona from 2013 to 2017 before moving to Paris Saint-Germain on a record-breaking transfer fee of €222 million, making him the most expensive player in the history of football. 

Neymar Jr joined Barcelona FC from Santos FC and formed a formidable attacking trio, including him, Lionel Messi, and Luis Suarez. After playing for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, the 32-year-old went on to represent Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, where he had an unsuccessful 18-month stint as he struggled with injuries and managed to play only a handful of matches before parting ways with the club on a mutual agreement. 

After leaving Al Hilal, Neymar Jr returned to his boyhood club, Santos FC and is looking to get enough game time before exploring his opportunities in Europe. Reports have emerged that Neymar is eyeing a return to Barcelona, where he shared some of the best moments of his career.

budget 2025
article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

As per the report by football transfer expert David Ornstein, Neymar Jr’s representatives have already held talks with the Barcelona management on his potential move to the Catalan club after 8 years during the Summer transfer window. The report further suggested that Neymar is willing to reunite with the Barcelona club. The Brazilian had a most successful stint at Camp Nou, where he won two La Liga titles, a Champions League title, and playing a crucial in Barcelona's treble winning campaign in 2014/15 season.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

The aim of Neymar wanting to return to Europe after his stint with Santos FC in order to boost his chance of getting into Brazil squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico. The return to European football is likely to help him regain top form and compete at the highest level, increasing his chances of making it to the Brazil squad for the 23rd edition of the prestigious football world cup. 

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

According to Ornstein, Neymar has his eyes set on returning to Barcelona and his agent was in talks with Catalan club for a much-anticipated reunion. The various situations have been explored to get the deal finalized for Netymar’s return to Camp Nou, which has been his priority. The speculations of Neymar’s reunion with Barcelona came just a week after his father and manager Neymar Santos Sr stated that he made his son’s return to Santos FC with a full-time commitment to the club rather than six-month stint.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and Neymar’s agent, Pini Zahavi have been sharing a strong relationship for several years and their relationship could play a role in getting Neymar back to the Catalan club. Moreover, Zahavi is also an agent of Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and thus, there is an air of optimism that the deal is expected to pull off. Neymar Jr will be a free agent once Santos FC’s contract expires at the end of the season.

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

Neymar Jr will be looking to be in the best possible condition in order to represent Brazil in the 2026 World Cup. His return to European football, especially Barcelona, could provide him with the ideal platform to showcase his abilities at the highest level, regain match fitness, and prove his worth ahead of the prestigious tournament.

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy: KL Rahul dismisses concerns over Rohit Sharma's injury ahead of New Zealand clash

Champions Trophy 2025: Former coach Lalchand Rajput drops prediction about India, calls New Zealand a threat

Jos Buttler steps down as England's white-ball captain after Champions Trophy 2025 exit

Ranji Trophy final: Kerala captain Sachin falls 2 runs short of century vs Vidarbha; fans left heartbroken

India vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Michael Bracewell lauds Virat Kohli's career ahead of 300th ODI milestone

Manipur extends deadline for surrendering illegal arms as security forces recover weapons

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy: KL Rahul dismisses concerns over Rohit Sharma's injury ahead of New Zealand clash

Badrinath avalanche: 32 of 57 workers rescued, says NDRF amid rescue operations (WATCH)

Champions Trophy 2025: Former coach Lalchand Rajput drops prediction about India, calls New Zealand a threat

Pakistani Hindu man abducted on way to India, rights group condemns continuous abduction of minorities

