David Beckham at 50: Top 7 quotes by football legend

It's David Beckham's 50th birthday today. Let's look at the iconic quotes by the England legend and one of the most popular footballers to have played the game.
I don't do anything unless I can give it 100%.
I'm a strong person, I'm a strong family man, I'm a strong husband and a strong father.
Work hard to get good. Then, work harder to get better.
People react to criticism in different ways, and my way is definitely to come out fighting.
I don't have time for hobbies. At the end of the day, I treat my job as a hobby. It's something I love doing.
No one's ever really given me any style advice. I wear what I want, and it doesn't matter what other people think.
You will go through tough times, it's about getting through them.
