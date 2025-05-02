English

David Beckham at 50: Top 7 quotes by football legend

It's David Beckham's 50th birthday today. Let's look at the iconic quotes by the England legend and one of the most popular footballers to have played the game.

sports May 02 2025
Author: Deepu Mohan Image Credits:Getty
English

100% commitment

I don't do anything unless I can give it 100%.

Image credits: Getty
English

Family man

I'm a strong person, I'm a strong family man, I'm a strong husband and a strong father.

Image credits: Getty
English

Hard work

Work hard to get good. Then, work harder to get better.

Image credits: Getty
English

Criticism

People react to criticism in different ways, and my way is definitely to come out fighting.

Image credits: Getty
English

Hobbies

I don't have time for hobbies. At the end of the day, I treat my job as a hobby. It's something I love doing.

Image credits: Getty
English

Style

No one's ever really given me any style advice. I wear what I want, and it doesn't matter what other people think.

Image credits: Getty
English

Tough times

You will go through tough times, it's about getting through them.

Image credits: Getty

Football transfer rumors: De Jong to Emi Martinez, latest updates

Football Transfer Rumours: Haaland to Barcelona in 2026?

Football transfer rumors: Mac Allister to Raphinha, latest updates

Real Madrid's defensive crisis: 5 transfer targets to bolster backline